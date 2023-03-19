Joy-Anna Duggar Disses Parents' Strict Modesty Rules, Claims The Bible Isn't 'Black And White' On Dress Codes

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) opened up on her decision not to follow parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's strict dress code after moving out of her childhood home and starting a family of her own.

While answering fan questions in a Saturday, March 18, Youtube video, Joy-Anna admitted she'd discovered there was nothing in the Bible that actually backed up her parents' specific guidelines — which include expecting their girls to wear loose-fitting dresses or long skirts rather than jeans.