Michelle Monaghan Recalls Her Husband Encouraging Her Before 'Intimate' Scene With 'Pro' Tom Cruise
May 20 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Michelle Monaghan is giving fans a sweet glimpse into her marriage — and how supportive her husband was before she filmed a romantic scene with Tom Cruise.
During the Tuesday, May 19, episode of Fox’s Bear Grylls Is Running Wild, the actress reflected on the early days of her relationship with husband Peter White while preparing to film Mission: Impossible III.
“I met Pete right as I started acting,” the Pixels star shared.
The White Lotus alum explained that the couple had just tied the knot in Australia when work quickly pulled her back onto set.
“We had gotten married in Australia, and I was getting ready to shoot Mission: Impossible III,” she recalled. “We didn’t have time to take a honeymoon because I had to fly back. We get back to the hotel room, and I get the call sheet, and it is an intimate scene I am doing with Tom Cruise.”
Instead of feeling uncomfortable about the situation, Monaghan said her husband immediately encouraged her and helped calm her nerves.
“[Peter] is like, ‘Baby, this is going to be amazing. Just follow his lead. He is a total pro,'” she remembered.
In the 2006 action film, Monaghan played Julia Meade-Hunt, the fiancée and later wife of Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt. Her role became one of the emotional centerpieces of the movie as Ethan tried balancing his dangerous spy life with their relationship.
The actress has spoken before about how nervous she initially felt working alongside Cruise, especially since it was one of her biggest career moments at the time.
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Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June 2025, Monaghan shared how overwhelmed she felt heading into her first day on set.
“I was so nervous about it,” she admitted. “I get up at 4 a.m., I dart out of the hotel, I forget my key, of course. And I go to work, and I proceed to have the best day with Tom and J.J. Abrams, our director.”
When she returned to her husband afterward, she couldn’t wait to tell him everything that happened.
“My husband said, ‘Baby, how did it go?’ And I said, ‘It was amazing. It was so good.’ He was like, ‘Brush your teeth and tell me all about it,’” she continued. “And so I said, ‘Oh, honey, he was so sweet. It was a lovely day. It was so perfect.’”
That’s when White jokingly reminded her just how surreal the moment really was.
“He looked at me, and he grabbed my arms, and he goes, ‘How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?’ I was like, you know what? I married the right dude.”
Monaghan and White tied the knot in 2005 after dating for five years. The longtime couple now share two children, daughter Willow, 17, and son Tommy, 12.
Her latest appearance took place on Bear Grylls Is Running Wild, the Fox reality series that follows adventurer Bear Grylls as he takes celebrities into extreme outdoor situations during 48-hour survival-style journeys.