The White Lotus fans are frantically piecing together who the elusive killer in Season 3 might be. But actress Michelle Monaghan, who portrays the fabulous Jaclyn, isn't having any of it — especially when it comes to one wild theory.

"You know, I’ve just got to debunk a theory out here, guys [...] the monkey did not do it," Monaghan declared during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!