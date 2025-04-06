'The White Lotus' Star Michelle Monaghan Thinks Fans 'Have Gone Apes---' Over 'Monkey Murderer' Theory
The White Lotus fans are frantically piecing together who the elusive killer in Season 3 might be. But actress Michelle Monaghan, who portrays the fabulous Jaclyn, isn't having any of it — especially when it comes to one wild theory.
"You know, I’ve just got to debunk a theory out here, guys [...] the monkey did not do it," Monaghan declared during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jimmy Kimmel, not missing a beat, shot back, "I was hoping it was the monkeys. Those monkeys got a hold of that gun and started firing. That would be fantastic!"
Monaghan couldn’t help but chuckle, admitting, "People have gone apes — thinking that!"
Kimmel then pressed her on whether Jaclyn could be the killer this season, but Monaghan kept tight-lipped, teasing, "Well, I don’t know. You’ll have to watch. Maybe I go a little bananas. Maybe."
As with every season of The White Lotus, a dead body appears. Season 3 showed a floating corpse after the sound of gunshots, stirring intrigue: Who could be this season's designated killer, and who will meet their end?
As fans have seen unfold over the first six episodes, the dynamic among Jaclyn and her friends Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Laurie (Carrie Coon) is anything but simple. What started as a light-hearted girls' trip in Thailand quickly spiraled into a realm of betrayal and secrets.
In a shocking twist, Kate discovers that Jaclyn has been getting cozy with hotel employee Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius), despite previously egging Laurie on to hook up with him!
Monaghan revealed the mixed reactions from fans over Jaclyn's impulsive rendezvous. "I think it wasn’t so premeditated. I think it was impulsive. But I got a lot of people in my life who feel very differently. I immediately got texts from friends going, 'OMG, Jaclyn is a b----!'" she explained.
"Then I had other girlfriends going like, 'Woo! Go Jaclyn, go.' But the gays were all for it. The gays are like, 'Go get yours. Like, absolutely go get yours.' So all the gays out there are rooting for Jaclyn and all of her spicy business."
And despite the divided opinions on her character, Monaghan is reveling in the chaos. "Over 20 years I’ve been in this industry, and I have never been a part of something as fun as this," she gushed.
"To see how interactive everyone is... it’s Jaclyn, I know she’s spicy, we all know she's spicy, but I've got friends coming in hot about how they feel about her," she added.
But there’s one burning question that even Monaghan can’t answer: What infamous show made Jaclyn a star?
"Everybody on the show, like Jason Isaacs, for example, was like ‘What’s the show that Jaclyn’s famous for?'" Monaghan shared, throwing her hands up in exasperation.
"And I was like, 'I don’t know.' He’s like ‘What do you mean you don’t know? You should know.' Leslie Bibb [asked], ‘What’s the show? What was the hot show? What makes Jaclyn famous?' And everybody reached out," she added. "One night, we’re shooting a late-night scene, I asked Mike White, our creator of White Lotus. I’m walking with him and I’m like, 'What’s the show that Jaclyn’s so famous for?' And he goes, 'I don’t know, she’s fabulous.' He didn’t know either."
The finale airs on Sunday, April 6, at 9 p.m. ET.