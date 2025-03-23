Who Is Michelle Monaghan's Husband? Meet the 'White Lotus' Star's Husband Peter White

Jaclyn Lemon may be navigating a rocky relationship in 'The White Lotus' Season 3, but her real-life love story with Peter White is what matters most.

In a tale that’s more blissful than dramatic, we dive into the details of their romantic journey and White's impressive career, revealing why they’re still the picture of happiness after nearly two and a half decades together.

While Michelle Monaghan's character Jaclyn Lemon navigates a rocky relationship on season 3 of The White Lotus , her real-life love story with husband Peter White is one for the books.

Originally hailing from Australia, White has made waves in the design world as both a graphic designer and an entrepreneur. With a resume featuring powerhouses like Google, Coca Cola, Land Rover, and Samsung, it's clear he’s a creative force to be reckoned with.

White’s entrepreneurial spirit kicked into high gear in 2020 as he founded Herbitual, a skincare brand born from his own struggles with eczema. "Herbitual is the culmination of his eczema journey, a deep dive into Traditional Chinese Medicine that healed his skin – and the realization of a promise he made to himself at the height of his suffering," as detailed on Herbitual’s site.

His mission? Providing “Steroid-free skincare for dry, sensitive and eczema prone skin.”