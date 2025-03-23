or
Who Is Michelle Monaghan's Husband? Meet the 'White Lotus' Star's Husband Peter White

Photo of Michelle Monaghan, picture of Peter White and Michelle Monaghan
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

Jaclyn Lemon may be navigating a rocky relationship in 'The White Lotus' Season 3, but her real-life love story with Peter White is what matters most.

By:

March 23 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

While Michelle Monaghan's character Jaclyn Lemon navigates a rocky relationship on season 3 of The White Lotus, her real-life love story with husband Peter White is one for the books.

In a tale that’s more blissful than dramatic, we dive into the details of their romantic journey and White's impressive career, revealing why they’re still the picture of happiness after nearly two and a half decades together.

Photo of Michelle Monaghan
Source: MEGA

Unlike her character in 'The White Lotus,' Michelle Monaghan's real-life love story is thriving.

Meet Peter White: The Aussie with a Creative Flair

Originally hailing from Australia, White has made waves in the design world as both a graphic designer and an entrepreneur. With a resume featuring powerhouses like Google, Coca Cola, Land Rover, and Samsung, it's clear he’s a creative force to be reckoned with.

White’s entrepreneurial spirit kicked into high gear in 2020 as he founded Herbitual, a skincare brand born from his own struggles with eczema. "Herbitual is the culmination of his eczema journey, a deep dive into Traditional Chinese Medicine that healed his skin – and the realization of a promise he made to himself at the height of his suffering," as detailed on Herbitual’s site.

His mission? Providing “Steroid-free skincare for dry, sensitive and eczema prone skin.”

Photo of Michelle Monaghan and Peter White
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

'The White Lotus' star Michelle Monaghan and Peter White met in 2000.

A Bar Encounter That Sparked Romance

The couple's story began in a New York City bar back in 2000, where fate brought them together over drinks. "He had blue eyes and a Mohawk. It did something for me," Monaghan reminisced in an interview with Women’s Health, showcasing the budding chemistry that would grow into a lifetime commitment. Their first date followed the very next day.

On August 12, 2005, the two exchanged vows in an intimate seaside ceremony in Port Douglas, Australia.

MORE ON:
Michelle Monaghan

Photo of Michelle Monaghan, Peter White and Their Children
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

The duo share two kids.

From Diapers to Dance Floors: Their Family Life

The lovebirds expanded their family with daughter Willow Catherine White in 2008 and son Tommy Francis White in October 2013, blending busy careers with parental duties effortlessly.

In a heartwarming declaration of love, the actress often shares glimpses into their cherished life together. "I can’t believe how lucky we are," she gushed in a Father’s Day tribute for her man. "You’re simply the coolest, most chill, most adventurous, present, funny, steady and loving father. Thank you for being uniquely and beautifully you!"

Photo of Michelle Monaghan, Peter White and Their Children
Source: @michellemonaghan/Instagram

The duo met over drinks.

Still Smitten After All These Years

Unlike Jaclyn Lemon, who faces communication woes in The White Lotus, the duo thrive on connection and affection even after 25 years of partnership. Celebrating a throwback on Valentine's Day 2025, she nostalgically remarked, “And we still rockin’ it,” proving that their spark is still very much alive.

