Michelle Obama Reveals Her 'All-Time Favorite Movie' to Watch When She 'Wants to Feel Better'

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Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed that her all-time favorite movie is the 2003 Christmas classic Elf, starring Will Ferrell. She shared the surprising confession during a July 2026 episode of her podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson," while sitting down with Ferrell himself. “My favorite movie on the planet of all time — the only movie that I watch again and again and again — this man was in. We'll talk about it when he comes on, but I don't think I've ever told him,” she said.

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Michelle Obama Says 'Elf' Is Her 'Favorite Movie on the Planet'

Source: MEGA,@Movieclips/youtube Michelle Obama chatted with Will Ferrell about her favorite movie, 'Elf.'

Ferrell responded by recalling his initial fears about the film. He admitted that while wearing his iconic yellow tights, he thought to himself: "Buddy, this could be it. This could be the end right here. This is either a home run or a complete strikeout." He noted that he didn't realize at the time they had captured "lightning in a bottle," but expressed how special it is that the film has grown into a beloved holiday staple. While Obama admitted that she rarely re-watches movies, Elf is her absolute exception. She highlighted several reasons why the holiday hit remains her primary comfort pick.

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Source: MEGA Michelle Obama puts on 'Elf' when she 'wants to feel better.'

She puts the movie on whenever she "wants to feel better" because it is "hilarious every other second" and "so sweet.” Obama noted that the film "definitely does all the things" and "presses all the buttons" emotionally. Whenever she plays it, she forces those around her to join in so she can eagerly preview the best scenes, telling them, "Wait, here it comes."

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'It Is My Favorite Movie of All Time'

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama gushed over the holiday classic.

"It is my favorite movie of all time. I mean, it really is. I don't rewatch movies, but it is hilarious every other second. And it is so sweet. It definitely does all the things. It presses all the buttons. So, whenever I want to feel better — no, literally — I make other people watch it with me so I can say, 'Wait, here it comes. Oh my God, it's the angry elf.' And so, it is a thing for a reason, and the level of sweetness and all that,” she exclaimed. The former First Lady's choice of lighthearted comedy aligns with her self-proclaimed preference for "laughter and some frivolity" over heavier cinema. She has previously joked about the stark contrast between her own viewing tastes and those of her family.

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama said her husband, Barack, and their eldest daughter, Malia, prefer 'dark and sad' movies.