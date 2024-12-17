Michelle Obama Reveals What She'll Get 'Cheap' Barack for Christmas, Admits 'He's Really Hard to Shop For'

The Becoming author said she'll likely buy him some nice clothes because he's "cheap."

Michelle also gave an update on their daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

"I've loved every phase of raising my daughters. I loved them when they were in my lap and so cute — the comfort, the cuddles," she gushed.

"They're women in the world. Living on their own. Paying rent… ish," Michelle shared. "They live together. And now, they're just grown. They're more raising me. But they are amazing. Sasha's in school, Malia has a budding career in film."