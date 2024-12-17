or
Michelle Obama Reveals What She'll Get 'Cheap' Barack for Christmas, Admits 'He's Really Hard to Shop For'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: mega

Barack and Michelle Obama married in 1992.

By:

Dec. 17 2024, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Even Michelle Obama struggles to pick out the right Christmas gifts!

While on the Tuesday, December 17, episode of Jennifer Hudson's self-titled talk show, the former first lady was asked what she'll gift husband Barack Obama this year for the holidays.

michelle obama cheap barack christmas shop
Source: @thejenniferhudsonshow/youtube

Michelle Obama gave an update on her family on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.'

"He’s just a boy. He just doesn’t do much," the mother-of-two, 60, quipped. "He golfs and there’s only so many golf balls you can get a dude. He’s already got the clubs. I can’t get him another golf shirt."

"He’s really hard and he doesn’t want anything," she noted of the former POTUS, 63. "He’s one of these sort of ‘Just a nice letter.’ And he means it. So he’s really hard to shop for."

michelle obama cheap barack christmas shop
Source: mega

The former first lady admitted her husband 'is hard to shop for' when it comes to gifts.

The Becoming author said she'll likely buy him some nice clothes because he's "cheap."

Michelle also gave an update on their daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

"I've loved every phase of raising my daughters. I loved them when they were in my lap and so cute — the comfort, the cuddles," she gushed.

"They're women in the world. Living on their own. Paying rent… ish," Michelle shared. "They live together. And now, they're just grown. They're more raising me. But they are amazing. Sasha's in school, Malia has a budding career in film."

michelle obama cheap barack christmas gifts shop
Source: mega

The dad-of-two admitted he worried his kids would be 'weird' from growing up in the White House.

"They are smart, they are funny. They're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them — they're doing great," she raved. "They're really good."

In October, Barack confessed on "The Pivot Podcast" he was worried his kids would "end up weird" due to growing up in the White House.

Fortunately, "they've turned out amazing. I can't brag about them enough," he declared.

The one thing the young adults struggle with is fame, as Barack explained, "There's been some paparazzi stuff going on, and it drives them nuts, because their attitude is, 'We're not looking for all that.'"

michelle obama cheap barack christmas gifts shop
Source: mega

Sasha and Malia Obama currently live together.

That being said, the ex-president revealed photographers were "actually pretty good" to the girls as they grew older — something he really has himself to thank for.

"I basically made a deal with the press pool — the White House press core — I said, ‘You can follow me around. You can talk about me. You do whatever you need to do. Leave my children alone because they have the right to grow up. They didn't choose this. Let them grow up,'" he said. "And to the credit of the press, they did leave them alone."

