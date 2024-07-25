Michelle Obama Was 'Extra Strict' Raising Daughters Malia and Sasha as 'Stand-Up Young People' in the White House

During a recent episode of Melinda French Gates' podcast, "The Moments That Make Us," Michelle emphasized the importance of instilling independence and confidence in her daughters, given their unique position as the children of a former president.

She highlighted the need for her girls to "come correct" and set "extra strict" clear boundaries to navigate the demands of public life.

Michelle, now 60, explained, "I had to raise them to be stand-up young people on their own, especially as the daughters of a former president."

She emphasized the need for Malia and Sasha to maintain their individuality while under constant public scrutiny.