Michelle Obama Was 'Extra Strict' Raising Daughters Malia and Sasha as 'Stand-Up Young People' in the White House
Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, shared insights into her parenting style while raising her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, in the White House.
The famous family lived in the White House from 2009 to 2017, navigating the challenges of public scrutiny during Barack Obama's two-term presidency.
During a recent episode of Melinda French Gates' podcast, "The Moments That Make Us," Michelle emphasized the importance of instilling independence and confidence in her daughters, given their unique position as the children of a former president.
She highlighted the need for her girls to "come correct" and set "extra strict" clear boundaries to navigate the demands of public life.
Michelle, now 60, explained, "I had to raise them to be stand-up young people on their own, especially as the daughters of a former president."
She emphasized the need for Malia and Sasha to maintain their individuality while under constant public scrutiny.
“I never felt my job was to create mini-mes, or create people who were going to live out some brokenness in me or fill some hole or to be my friend,” said the former first lady. “As my girls joke, I always said — my favorite line was, ‘I’m not one of your little friends.'”
- Roseanne Barr Pushes Theory Michelle Obama Will Run for President With Hillary Clinton as Her Running Mate: 'It's Going to Be a Big Show'
- Meghan Markle Endorsing Kamala Harris 'Could Be Her First Step' Into the Political World
- Ted Cruz Doubles Down on His Prediction That Michelle Obama Will Take Over for President Joe Biden: 'The Democratic Party Is Freaking Out'
Michelle told the podcast host, “They are watched. They had to learn how to balance the unwanted attention, but do it politely. To build their own lives in the spotlight and not be eaten up by it."
“Well, those girls had to be smart and confident and independent straight away — even when they were living in a house with butlers and maids and florists," she explained. "But I was raising them thinking, ‘You’re not going to live here, and with me, forever. So I’ve got to hand you your life soon and let you manage it.'”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When they first entered the White House in 2009, Malia and Sasha were 10 and 7 years old, respectively.
Now young adults, the sisters have pursued their academic and personal endeavors. Sasha, who recently turned 23, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, while Malia graduated from Harvard University with a degree in visual and environmental studies.
The Obama sisters currently reside together in Los Angeles, Calif., showcasing their independence and shared bond as siblings.