Michelle Obama Rushes to Help Injured Tennis Player During Martha's Vineyard Match Michelle Obama rushed to help an injured tennis player at Martha's Vineyard, sending in her Secret Service team.

Michelle Obama demonstrated her quick thinking and compassion on the tennis court at Martha's Vineyard recently when she sprang into action to help an injured player. Disaster struck as two men, one of whom is NYC restauranteur David Rabin, played on a neighboring court to the former First Lady, according to a report. During the match, one player dove to chase a lob and fell, tearing his hamstring in the process. "It's like he's showing off for Michelle Obama and he trips!" a witness shared. "He's lying on the ground… and she's looking, and David Rabin is looking, and then they both realized he was actually hurt."

Source: @michelleobama/Instagram A man tore his hamstring while playing near the former first lady.

It was then that Obama, an avid tennis player and Harvard Law School graduate, took matters into her own hands. "Obama looks at her security guys, like, 'Go look at him,'" the source recalled. Suddenly, six Secret Service agents appeared on the scene. One reached out to check on the injured player and asked, "Can you move?" while others produced ice packs and a first aid kit.

Source: @michelleobama/Instagram Michelle Obama sent her Secret Service team to bring aid and supplies.

As help arrived, Obama didn't just monitor from the sidelines. She approached the injured player, introduced herself and even posed for a photo with him. Rabin later recounted the encounter: "Michelle Obama was on the next court, and we were giving her her space. But when my brother-in-law fell, she immediately sent her Secret Service team into action. They were amazing, and so was she. She came right over and said hi to all of us and suggested a picture."

Source: Mega Michelle Obama met the injured player and posed for a photo.

Rabin, who operates several New York City food hotspots like the Lambs Club and Skylark, praised the former first lady for her kindness. "She saved the day and could not have been friendlier or cooler," he said. "She introduced herself as Michelle. She's as delightful as I imagined she'd be." Obama even had a wise piece of advice for Rabin and his friend. "She kept telling us we're all at an age we need to be stretching," he added.

Source: Mega Michelle Obama offered advice about stretching before games.