Empty-Nesters Barack and Michelle Obama Attend U.S. Open in NYC

Source: mega;@michelleobama/instagram
Aug. 29 2023, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

The Obamas take NYC!

On Monday, August 28, Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted sitting front row at the U.S. Open.

Source: mega

Barack and Michelle Obama tied the knot in 1992.

The pair looked relaxed and content as they took in the games, with the former POTUS, 62, donning a white button-down shirt and gray slacks. His wife, 59, donned a strapless denim midi-dress, which she accessorized with a black cardigan, black and beige espadrille platform sandals, silver earrings and a stack of bracelets.

Before the parents-of-two took their seats, Michelle was on the court to give a speech honoring tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Source: @michelleobama/instagram

Michelle had the pleasure of paying tribute to Billie Jean King.

"Billie Jean teaches us that when things lie in the balance, we all have a choice to make. We can either wait around and accept what we’re given. We can sit silently and hope someone else fights our battles. Or we can make our own stand," she stated. "We can use whatever platforms we have to speak out and fight to protect the progress we’ve made, and level the playing field for all of our daughters and their daughters."

Source: mega

The pair were in the White House from 2009 to 2017.

Speaking of daughters, Sasha, 22, and Malia, 25, have been living it up as young adults in California.

Most recently, they were seen attending Drake's concert and after-party in West Hollywood, though the duo is also thriving in their careers — especially Malia.

As OK! reported, the Harvard graduate worked a screenwriter on Donald Glover's Amazon series, Swarm.

"She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard," Glover previously told a news outlet of Malia's skills. "I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great."

Barack revealed earlier this year that he tuned in for the thriller series.

Source: mega

Malia Obama graduated from Harvard in 2021.

"I watched it because, A) I was a big fan of Atlanta. And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it," he shared.

When asked what he thought about some of the more risqué and shocking scenes, the former commander-in-chief replied, "Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing ... That’s the nature of art these days, and at [this] moment, and that’s OK."

