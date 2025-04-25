Who Is Michelle Obama's Brother Craig Robinson? Everything to Know

Born April 21, 1962, to secretary Marian Robinson and water plant worker Fraser Robinson, Craig Robinson grew up on the South Side of Chicago. Two years later, on January 17, 1964, he became a big brother to Michelle Obama.

In his memoir A Game of Character, Craig looked back at their humble beginnings in Illinois.

"In reality, I had no clue that we were poor and wouldn't until leaving home for college. But what I did know was that I never had to want for anything that I needed or wished for," he wrote.

Michelle also opened up about their adolescence in a September 2019 post on Instagram.

The former First Lady said, "When I think back to my childhood, I remember moments like this with my brother Craig. We grew up on the South Side of Chicago, in a diverse and changing neighborhood, hanging out with friends from all backgrounds."