Michelle Obama Interviews Husband Barack on Her 'IMO' Podcast After She Shut Down Swirling Divorce Rumors
The couple that works together, stays together!
Barack and Michelle Obama proved they're still going strong, as the former president will appear on the Wednesday, July 16, episode of his wife's "IMO" podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson.
The fun collaboration comes a few weeks after Michelle finally hit back at rumors that the couple was divorcing.
Barack Obama Is on Wife Michelle's Podcast
In a teaser for the episode, the spouses sat across from each other at a table while discussing parenting their two daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.
"I think we did a pretty good job of raising our girls, but I've said often that I think I would have had more difficulty raising a son," Barack, 63, admitted, to which the Becoming author, 61, shared, "I agree."
"I think I might've been more judgmental, harder, and I would've tried to — I'd like to think I would have been more self-aware enough to combat that, but I just think father-son relationships, for me, particularly if I don't have a dad around to show it to me, might've been more difficult," the ex-POTUS explained.
Funny enough, the former first lady touched on that very same topic during the June 18 episode of her podcast.
"I'm so glad I didn’t have a boy," the mom-of-two confessed, noting people would have expected him to live up to his famous father's accomplishments. "Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama. I would’ve felt for him."
The star elaborated on raising her two daughters, insisting she "loved every phase of parenting."
"I loved them when they were little babies, I loved them when they were walking and starting to talk. The teenage years were interesting in the White House. But I’ve loved every time with them," Michelle raved. "Watching them become their own people and make their own choices, and figure stuff out, and call me after they figure stuff out."
What Sparked the Divorce Rumors?
Michelle hit back at breakup rumors last month, as people began speculating she and Barack were ending things since she hadn't been seen out with him in a while.
"The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she spilled on the “Wild Card” podcast. "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day."
The rumors first began in January, as Barack attended Donald Trump’s inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s funeral solo.
"One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend. That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that," she explained of why she stayed home.