Michelle Obama Interviews Husband Barack on Her 'IMO' Podcast After She Shut Down Swirling Divorce Rumors

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama with Craig Robinson
Source: Higher Ground Media

Barack and Michelle Obama teamed up for the latest episode of her podcast.

By:

July 15 2025, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

The couple that works together, stays together!

Barack and Michelle Obama proved they're still going strong, as the former president will appear on the Wednesday, July 16, episode of his wife's "IMO" podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson.

The fun collaboration comes a few weeks after Michelle finally hit back at rumors that the couple was divorcing.

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama Is on Wife Michelle's Podcast

michelle obama husband barack imo podcast debunks divorce rumors
Source: Higher Ground Media

Barack Obama appears on the Wednesday, July 16, episode of wife Michelle's 'IMO' podcast.

In a teaser for the episode, the spouses sat across from each other at a table while discussing parenting their two daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.

"I think we did a pretty good job of raising our girls, but I've said often that I think I would have had more difficulty raising a son," Barack, 63, admitted, to which the Becoming author, 61, shared, "I agree."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Higher Ground Media

"I think I might've been more judgmental, harder, and I would've tried to — I'd like to think I would have been more self-aware enough to combat that, but I just think father-son relationships, for me, particularly if I don't have a dad around to show it to me, might've been more difficult," the ex-POTUS explained.

Funny enough, the former first lady touched on that very same topic during the June 18 episode of her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

michelle obama husband barack imo podcast debunks divorce rumors
Source: @michelleobama/instagram

Both of the spouses admitted they were glad they never had a son.

"I'm so glad I didn’t have a boy," the mom-of-two confessed, noting people would have expected him to live up to his famous father's accomplishments. "Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama. I would’ve felt for him."

The star elaborated on raising her two daughters, insisting she "loved every phase of parenting."

"I loved them when they were little babies, I loved them when they were walking and starting to talk. The teenage years were interesting in the White House. But I’ve loved every time with them," Michelle raved. "Watching them become their own people and make their own choices, and figure stuff out, and call me after they figure stuff out."

Article continues below advertisement

What Sparked the Divorce Rumors?

michelle obama husband barack imo podcast debunks divorce rumors
Source: mega

People assumed the former first couple was in a bad place since they hadn't stepped out together publicly for a while.

Michelle hit back at breakup rumors last month, as people began speculating she and Barack were ending things since she hadn't been seen out with him in a while.

"The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she spilled on the “Wild Card” podcast. "It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day."

Article continues below advertisement

michelle obama husband barack imo podcast debunks divorce rumors
Source: mega

The pair married in 1991.

The rumors first began in January, as Barack attended Donald Trump’s inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s funeral solo.

"One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend. That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that," she explained of why she stayed home.

