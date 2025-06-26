or
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Reveals Reason Why She and Husband Barack Are Rumored to Divorce

photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: @nprpodcasts/YouTube;MEGA

The former first lady got candid about why she thinks people assume she and Barack are headed toward a divorce.

By:

June 26 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

In a new interview, Michelle Obama revealed why she thinks rumors are constantly swirling that she and her husband, Barack, are headed toward a divorce.

The former first lady dished that just because she and Barack don’t air out their daily endeavors on social media, doesn’t mean they’re splitting up.

“The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage,” she told Rachel Martin on the “Wild Card” podcast. “It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.”

Michelle Obama Addresses Why She Ditched Barack During Recent Events

michelle obama reveals why husband barack are rumored divorce
Source: mega

The 'IMO' podcast host said she will never do what the 'world expects of me.'

Michelle also addressed why she didn’t attend Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, as well as Jimmy Carter’s funeral that same month — both of which caused a media frenzy about a potential split, as many believed she should have been by her husband’s side.

“One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend,” she shared.

“That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that,” she continued.

Michelle Obama Doesn't 'Regret' Skipping Highly-Publicized Events

michelle obama reveals why husband barack are rumored to divorce
Source: mega

Michelle Obama said she has no 'regrets' about putting herself first when it comes to her priorities.

Despite the public scrutiny and speculation about a split, Michelle said she wouldn’t change how she made the difficult decision to put herself first.

“Those are my choices,” the former first lady added. “Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that now. But we’ll see.”

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Admires Bruce Springsteen's 34-Year Marriage

michelle obama reveals why husband barack rumored divorce
Source: mega

The former first lady and her husband have been married for 32 years.

With so much speculation, Michelle dished during a recent “IMO” podcast episode about who she and Barack look up to when it comes to successful marriages.

During the June 11 episode, the podcast host welcomed Bruce Springsteen, whom she “marvels” at when it comes to how he and his wife, Patti Scialfa, navigate their marriage after 34 years together.

michelle obama reveals why husband barack rumored to divorce
Source: mega

The former first lady admitted she looks up to Bruce Springsteen and his wife as marriage 'powerhouses.'

You and Patti have been couple mentors for me and Barack for quite some time,” she shared. “[We are] watching you guys do the work, getting advice on how to keep those lines of communication open.”

Michelle also referred to the musician and his wife as “powerhouses,” as she and Barack admire how they value their commitment in a world where it’s easy to be torn apart.

