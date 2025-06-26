Michelle Obama Reveals Reason Why She and Husband Barack Are Rumored to Divorce

In a new interview, Michelle Obama revealed why she thinks rumors are constantly swirling that she and her husband, Barack, are headed toward a divorce.

The former first lady dished that just because she and Barack don’t air out their daily endeavors on social media, doesn’t mean they’re splitting up.

“The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage,” she told Rachel Martin on the “Wild Card” podcast. “It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.”