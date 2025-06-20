Michelle Obama Says She's 'Glad' She Didn't Have a Son With Husband Barack: 'I Would've Felt for Him'

Earlier this month, Michelle joined Kate and Oliver Hudson on their “Sibling Revelry” podcast, where she discussed that despite raising her daughters as best as she and Barack knew how, Malia and Sasha acted out against them at times.

“Where do we begin?” she asked the podcast hosts. “Our daughters are 26 and 23; they are young adult women. But they definitely went through a period in their teen years… it was the ‘push away.’”

Michelle continued to explain how her two girls are “still” actively keeping their parents at a distance. “You guys know this of children with parents who are known. You’re trying to distinguish yourself,” she noted. “It’s very important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they are getting in the world.”