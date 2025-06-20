or
Michelle Obama Says She's 'Glad' She Didn't Have a Son With Husband Barack: 'I Would've Felt for Him'

Source: @michelleobama/YouTube

Michelle Obama always knew she never wanted a son with Barack.

June 20 2025, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Michelle Obama is perfectly content with the family she and Barack created.

The former first lady opened up on her “IMO” podcast on Wednesday, June 18, about how she never wanted to welcome a son into the world with the former president.

“I'm so glad I didn’t have a boy,” Michelle confessed to guest Angie Martinez and her co-host, brother Craig Robinson.

Michelle Obama Didn't Want a Son

Source: mega

The former first lady would have been worried if she had a son who wanted to follow in his dad's political footsteps.

The mom-of-two elaborated on how her son would have likely followed in her husband’s political footsteps — something she gravely dreaded.

“Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama,” the 61-year-old said. “I would’ve felt for him.”

Despite dodging the bullet she feared most in motherhood, Michelle gushed about parenting her two girls, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

Michelle Obama Gushes About Being a Mom

michelle obama so glad didnt have son with husband barack
Source: mega

The mom-of-two gushed about how her daughters revel in their accomplishments with her.

“I’ve loved every phase of parenting,” the podcast host shared. “I loved them when they were little babies, I loved them when they were walking and starting to talk. The teenage years were interesting in the White House.”

“But I’ve loved every time with them,” she continued. “Watching them become their own people and make their own choices, and figure stuff out, and call me after they figure stuff out.”

Michelle Obama

Malia and Sasha Obama 'Still' Push Their Parents Away

Source: mega

The former first lady admitted her daughters still 'push' her and her husband away.

Earlier this month, Michelle joined Kate and Oliver Hudson on their “Sibling Revelry” podcast, where she discussed that despite raising her daughters as best as she and Barack knew how, Malia and Sasha acted out against them at times.

“Where do we begin?” she asked the podcast hosts. “Our daughters are 26 and 23; they are young adult women. But they definitely went through a period in their teen years… it was the ‘push away.’”

Michelle continued to explain how her two girls are “still” actively keeping their parents at a distance. “You guys know this of children with parents who are known. You’re trying to distinguish yourself,” she noted. “It’s very important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they are getting in the world.”

Malia Obama Ditches Her Last Name

Source: mega

Malia Obama ditched her last name for film credits on 'The Heart' in 2024.

The former first lady’s comments about her daughters come after Malia ditched her last name and only used “Malia Ann” as accreditation for her 2024 film The Heart.

Michelle joked on the “Sibling Revelry” podcast about Malia refusing to use her famed last name for her career, saying, “They’re still going to know it’s you, Malia.”

She added, “I mean, her first project, she took off her last name… but we respect that she’s trying to make her way.”

