Michelle Obama Says She's 'Glad' She Didn't Have a Son With Husband Barack: 'I Would've Felt for Him'
Michelle Obama is perfectly content with the family she and Barack created.
The former first lady opened up on her “IMO” podcast on Wednesday, June 18, about how she never wanted to welcome a son into the world with the former president.
“I'm so glad I didn’t have a boy,” Michelle confessed to guest Angie Martinez and her co-host, brother Craig Robinson.
Michelle Obama Didn't Want a Son
The mom-of-two elaborated on how her son would have likely followed in her husband’s political footsteps — something she gravely dreaded.
“Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama,” the 61-year-old said. “I would’ve felt for him.”
Despite dodging the bullet she feared most in motherhood, Michelle gushed about parenting her two girls, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.
Michelle Obama Gushes About Being a Mom
“I’ve loved every phase of parenting,” the podcast host shared. “I loved them when they were little babies, I loved them when they were walking and starting to talk. The teenage years were interesting in the White House.”
“But I’ve loved every time with them,” she continued. “Watching them become their own people and make their own choices, and figure stuff out, and call me after they figure stuff out.”
Malia and Sasha Obama 'Still' Push Their Parents Away
Earlier this month, Michelle joined Kate and Oliver Hudson on their “Sibling Revelry” podcast, where she discussed that despite raising her daughters as best as she and Barack knew how, Malia and Sasha acted out against them at times.
“Where do we begin?” she asked the podcast hosts. “Our daughters are 26 and 23; they are young adult women. But they definitely went through a period in their teen years… it was the ‘push away.’”
Michelle continued to explain how her two girls are “still” actively keeping their parents at a distance. “You guys know this of children with parents who are known. You’re trying to distinguish yourself,” she noted. “It’s very important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they are getting in the world.”
Malia Obama Ditches Her Last Name
The former first lady’s comments about her daughters come after Malia ditched her last name and only used “Malia Ann” as accreditation for her 2024 film The Heart.
Michelle joked on the “Sibling Revelry” podcast about Malia refusing to use her famed last name for her career, saying, “They’re still going to know it’s you, Malia.”
She added, “I mean, her first project, she took off her last name… but we respect that she’s trying to make her way.”