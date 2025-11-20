Michelle Obama Says Husband Barack Loves 'Every Inch of Her' in Steamy Confession

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama is giving fans a glimpse into her marriage to Barack Obama, showing their love remains as passionate and unwavering as ever. “I feel like I completely own all of me, my height, all of it,” Michelle, 61, explained during the Wednesday, November 19 episode of her “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” podcast. “And fortunately, I have a tall husband, but I also have a husband who doesn't mind when I'm right eye to eye with him because I've got a heel on.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Said Barack 'Loves Every Inch of Her'

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama said Barack Obama 'loves every inch' of her in a new steamy confession.

Michelle joked about their similar height, adding, “He's like, ‘Okay, we're going to be tall tonight.’ Yes, we are. And it helps, right, because my partner loves every inch of me.” Michelle and Barack, 64, tied the knot in 1992, spending more than three decades together as they raised their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Gave Insight Into Their Date Nights

Source: @barackobama/instagram Michelle Obama revealed that her and Barack aren't 'dinner and a movie' type people when it comes to date night.

The Becoming author often offers glimpses into her life with the former president, recently revealing that their date nights aren’t the typical “dinner and a movie” outings. "I'm too old. I will fall asleep in the movie. So I'm like, ‘Let’s pick one,’” she explained in an interview published on October 29. "When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle and Barack Intentionally Make Their Date Nights Special

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama revealed she and Barack avoid talking during the day to make their date nights special.

To make their date night extra special, the Harvard Law School graduate explained that they intentionally give each other space earlier in the day to fully enjoy their time together later. "We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, 'Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner,'" she explained.

Black Tie Events Were Treated as Date Nights

Source: @barackobama/instagram Barack Obama and Michelle Obama used former dinners as an excuse for a date night.