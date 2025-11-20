or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Michelle Obama
OK LogoCOUPLES

Michelle Obama Says Husband Barack Loves 'Every Inch of Her' in Steamy Confession

Photo of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA; @barackobama/instagram

The spark of Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's love continues to ignite, with the former first lady declaring that her husband 'loves every inch' of her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama is giving fans a glimpse into her marriage to Barack Obama, showing their love remains as passionate and unwavering as ever.

“I feel like I completely own all of me, my height, all of it,” Michelle, 61, explained during the Wednesday, November 19 episode of her “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” podcast. “And fortunately, I have a tall husband, but I also have a husband who doesn't mind when I'm right eye to eye with him because I've got a heel on.”

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Said Barack 'Loves Every Inch of Her'

Photo of Michelle Obama said Barack Obama 'loves every inch' of her in a new steamy confession.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama said Barack Obama 'loves every inch' of her in a new steamy confession.

Michelle joked about their similar height, adding, “He's like, ‘Okay, we're going to be tall tonight.’ Yes, we are. And it helps, right, because my partner loves every inch of me.”

Michelle and Barack, 64, tied the knot in 1992, spending more than three decades together as they raised their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Gave Insight Into Their Date Nights

Photo of Michelle Obama revealed that her and Barack aren't 'dinner and a movie' type people when it comes to date night.
Source: @barackobama/instagram

Michelle Obama revealed that her and Barack aren't 'dinner and a movie' type people when it comes to date night.

The Becoming author often offers glimpses into her life with the former president, recently revealing that their date nights aren’t the typical “dinner and a movie” outings.

"I'm too old. I will fall asleep in the movie. So I'm like, ‘Let’s pick one,’” she explained in an interview published on October 29. "When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk."

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle and Barack Intentionally Make Their Date Nights Special

Photo of Michelle Obama revealed she and Barack avoid talking during the day to make their date nights special.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama revealed she and Barack avoid talking during the day to make their date nights special.

To make their date night extra special, the Harvard Law School graduate explained that they intentionally give each other space earlier in the day to fully enjoy their time together later.

"We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, 'Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner,'" she explained.

Black Tie Events Were Treated as Date Nights

Photo of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama used former dinners as an excuse for a date night.
Source: @barackobama/instagram

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama used former dinners as an excuse for a date night.

The former first lady explained that the couple used the formal dinners when Barack was president as a date night, adding, “For those black-tie events, that was like our wedding every time. You felt like the belle of the ball.”

"There was an unspoken ritual — he never knew, until I walked out, ready, what I was wearing," she continued. "That’s the romance, those little moments in this crazy world, where we could look at each other and go, 'You’re cute.' Then we walk downstairs to a barrage of press, lights and cameras, and it’s like, 'Just stay in this moment. It’s really just us. This is nice.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.