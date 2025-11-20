Michelle Obama Says Husband Barack Loves 'Every Inch of Her' in Steamy Confession
Nov. 20 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama is giving fans a glimpse into her marriage to Barack Obama, showing their love remains as passionate and unwavering as ever.
“I feel like I completely own all of me, my height, all of it,” Michelle, 61, explained during the Wednesday, November 19 episode of her “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” podcast. “And fortunately, I have a tall husband, but I also have a husband who doesn't mind when I'm right eye to eye with him because I've got a heel on.”
Michelle Obama Said Barack 'Loves Every Inch of Her'
Michelle joked about their similar height, adding, “He's like, ‘Okay, we're going to be tall tonight.’ Yes, we are. And it helps, right, because my partner loves every inch of me.”
Michelle and Barack, 64, tied the knot in 1992, spending more than three decades together as they raised their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.
Michelle Obama Gave Insight Into Their Date Nights
The Becoming author often offers glimpses into her life with the former president, recently revealing that their date nights aren’t the typical “dinner and a movie” outings.
"I'm too old. I will fall asleep in the movie. So I'm like, ‘Let’s pick one,’” she explained in an interview published on October 29. "When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk."
Michelle and Barack Intentionally Make Their Date Nights Special
To make their date night extra special, the Harvard Law School graduate explained that they intentionally give each other space earlier in the day to fully enjoy their time together later.
"We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right? We work from home. So when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, 'Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner,'" she explained.
Black Tie Events Were Treated as Date Nights
The former first lady explained that the couple used the formal dinners when Barack was president as a date night, adding, “For those black-tie events, that was like our wedding every time. You felt like the belle of the ball.”
"There was an unspoken ritual — he never knew, until I walked out, ready, what I was wearing," she continued. "That’s the romance, those little moments in this crazy world, where we could look at each other and go, 'You’re cute.' Then we walk downstairs to a barrage of press, lights and cameras, and it’s like, 'Just stay in this moment. It’s really just us. This is nice.'"