or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michelle Obama
OK LogoNEWS

Michelle Obama Recalls Learning When Daughter Sasha Got 'T-Boned' in Tragic Car Accident

michelle obama found out daughter sasha tboned pp
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama recalled learning about when her daughter Sasha got into a car accident.

By:

April 16 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama recalled the horrifying moment she learned Sasha, now 23, got into a car accident.

"Once they got their licenses, I told the agents, 'They have to drive,' because you can only learn to drive by driving, you can't learn it through osmosis in the back seat of an armored car," the former first lady, 61, told Kylie Kelce on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama mega
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama recalled her daughter Sasha getting into a car accident.

Article continues below advertisement

"So once they got their license, we got a car for them and then the agents had to figure out how to follow these teenagers to school, to parties, and it worked out — but one time Sasha got T-boned," she continued.

Though Sasha ended coming out unscathed, Michelle, who also shares Malia, 26, with Barack Obama, is still cautious about her girls.

Article continues below advertisement
sasha obama wears bikini top smokes cigarettes friends
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama shares two daughters with her husband, Barack Obama.

Article continues below advertisement

"Literally, her car was totaled, some lady T-boned her and you get this call that Sasha was in an accident. And then I thought, 'Ooh I hope the lady that hit her is okay,' because can you imagine if you T-Boned Sasha Obama!'" she recalled.

Michelle said she hopes to build a "community of trust" around her two girls, especially after they've been in the spotlight for so long.

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn't want them sitting home on Saturday night not understanding what it was like to be out and have a life before they went to college," she said, admitting later that she "was so glad when we got out of the White House, I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them."

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Sasha and Malia Obama.
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama wants her girls to 'carve out their own identity' now.

Article continues below advertisement

"Although they still are dealing with paparazzi, being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity, they got a lot of practice in those years in the White House," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle has been making headlines as of late, especially since she hasn't been seen with her husband at several events, sparking rumors their marriage is on the rocks.

While talking on the "Work in Progress With Sophia Bush" podcast, she shared her side of the story.

Article continues below advertisement
barack michelle obama marriage everything theyve said about their union
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama recently spoke about divorce rumors.

"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she explained to host Sophia Bush. "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" Michelle asked. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.