Barack and Michelle Obama's Love Story: Everything They've Said About Their Marriage

In his 2020 book A Promised Land, Barack Obama wrote about his "not so perfect" marriage to Michelle Obama.

"Despite Michelle's success and popularity, I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine," he wrote. "It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance."

The former POTUS also spoke highly about his wife being his anchor when they were still at the White House.

"Lying next to Michelle in the dark, I'd think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return," Barack added.