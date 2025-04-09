Michelle Obama Responds to Rumors She and Husband Barack Are Divorcing: 'I Was Making a Choice for Myself'
Michelle Obama has broken her silence on speculation she and her husband, Barack, were separating.
The former first lady surprisingly addressed rampantly spreading rumors about her and Barack's relationship during the Wednesday, April 9, episode of the "Work in Progress With Sophia Bush" podcast.
"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she explained to host Sophia Bush. "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" Michelle, 61, asked. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."
Michelle was seemingly referring to backlash she faced — and the divorce rumors that followed — after she missed Jimmy Carter's funeral and skipped Donald Trump's presidential inauguration earlier this year.
While social media users spread theories her lack of attendance at the two major events had to due with tension in her marriage, the mom-of-two, who shares daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, with Barack, 63, insisted otherwise.
During her podcast appearance, Michelle also emphasized how she’s been considering "making some big girl decisions" now that she is in her 60s.
"If not now, when? What am I waiting for? How am I going to spend 20 years?" she questioned. "Now is the time for me to start asking myself these hard questions of, 'Who do I truly want to be every day?'"
"I'm trying to do that more and more, so what does it look like?" Michelle wondered. "It looks like whatever I want it to look like, and I still find time to give speeches and to be out there in the world and to work on projects."
Michelle’s comments come just days after Barack admitted he was in a "deep deficit" with his wife after the stress of his two terms in the White House while speaking to Hamilton College President Steven Tepper during an event on April 3.
"I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things," the former president explained.
So, it seems the Obamas — who tied the knot in 1992 — are not divorcing, but have some work to do in their marriage.