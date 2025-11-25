Michelle Obama's Noticeable Weight Loss Sparks Ozempic Rumors as She Shows Off Smaller Figure in Photoshoot: Watch
Nov. 25 2025, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
Michelle Obama’s noticeably slimmer appearance has the internet buzzing.
The former first lady recently dropped behind-the-scenes footage from a new photoshoot with legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz. In the clip, Obama looked calm and confident as she posed outdoors, showing off a smaller, more defined frame.
She kept her style simple and classic with a fitted gray T-shirt, straight-leg jeans and brown suede boots. At one point, she shifted her pose just enough to reveal a peek of her toned stomach, which viewers immediately picked up on.
“@AnnieLeibovitz has always known that a photo can do more than preserve a moment — it can say something,” she wrote in the caption. “Her book Women did exactly that, expanding how we see women and the lives they lead through her lens.”
“It was an honor to be photographed by Annie for the new edition, capturing the many ways women are showing up today,” she added. “I hope you’ll find it as inspirational as I do.”
Online reactions came fast, with many praising Obama’s look while others questioned whether her weight loss was natural — or tied to trending medications like Ozempic.
“our forever First Lady ❤️👑,” one user wrote, while another said, “Forgive the language, but it’s f------ fabulous. ❤️.”
One fan on X asked, “IS MICHELLE ON OZEMPIC?”
Another person added, “Michelle Obama must be taking that Ozempic shot 😭😂😭😂. She’s getting pretty skinny.”
Someone else chimed in, writing, “Michelle Obama’s Ozempic body is yuck. Why won’t she just use the money to get her teeth fixed??”
The speculation comes just as the lawyer opened up again about her marriage to Barack Obama, reminding fans that their connection is still strong after all these years.
“I feel like I completely own all of me, my height, all of it,” the 61-year-old shared during the November 19 episode of her “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” podcast. “And fortunately, I have a tall husband, but I also have a husband who doesn't mind when I'm right eye to eye with him because I've got a heel on.”
She playfully added that Barack, 64, simply goes with it, saying, “He's like, ‘Okay, we're going to be tall tonight.’ Yes, we are. And it helps, right, because my partner loves every inch of me.”
Michelle and Barack, who married in 1992, have spent more than three decades together while raising their daughters, Malia and Sasha.
The Becoming author often shares glimpses into their life as empty nesters — including their very low-key date nights.
“I'm too old. I will fall asleep in the movie. So I'm like, ‘Let’s pick one,’” she joked in an October 29 interview. “When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home. We are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk.”