Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, 67, Looks Unrecognizable in Makeup-Free Selfie
Michelle Pfeiffer is letting her natural beauty shine!
The 67-year-old actress jumped on Instagram to post a makeup-free selfie while giving a shout-out to a hair serum that’s been doing wonders for her blonde locks.
The Ant-Man and the Wasp star wore a dark blue long-sleeve top and let her hair fall loosely around her shoulders.
She looked relaxed and happy in the pic, which appeared to be snapped in her kitchen. Pfeiffer also turned around to show off her shiny, healthy hair and added a throwback photo of her previously brittle strands to show how far she’s come.
Her fans didn’t hold back in the comments section.
“Natural beauty Michelle. Love it,” one person gushed. Another added, “FABULOUS 24/7✨.”
“My god woman you’re gorgeous 🥹,” a third fan shared.
Someone else wrote, “Your eyes they express more than 1000 word but than again you are an actress, my favorite actress 🥰.”
One more simply wrote, “STUNNING ❤️.”
When it comes to aging, the Dangerous Minds star has made it clear she’s comfortable in her own skin.
"I have nothing against plastic surgery and I think that everyone who wants to, should correct what they don't like,” she told The Telegraph. "I have to admit that botox is not my favorite, I admit that I go for treatments from time to time, but I don't try to completely change my personal appearance. You have to be prudent in everything."
Still, she’s open about trying to age gracefully.
"I think that vegan food has the most merit for the appearance of my skin. It took me a few weeks to get used to eating only fruits and vegetables, but I must point out that even before that I was not a big fan of meat products,” Pfeiffer explained.
And Pfeiffer's not just about skincare — staying active is also part of her routine.
“The secret of my appearance is, apart from vegan food, regular exercise, enough sleep and a smile that I can't take off my face. When it comes to exercise, most often I run, but I also enjoy doing pilates exercises and mountaineering,” she continued.
Up next, the Stardust alum is ready to spread some holiday cheer in her new Christmas comedy Oh. What. Fun., set to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.
She plays Claire Clauster, a holiday-loving mom who always brings the family together each year, but when her relatives get too wrapped up in their own drama and forget about her, she sets off on her own festive adventure. As her family scrambles to find her, Clauster learns the true meaning of the holidays — by finally putting herself first.