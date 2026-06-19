Ultimate Head-Turner! Michelle Pfeiffer's Most Stunning Selfies — Including Makeup-Free Snaps
June 19 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Say Cheese!
Michelle Pfeiffer is the queen of selfies!
The Grease 2 actress turned heads with a stunning selfie on May 16, showcasing her natural beauty during a quick getaway.
"3 days in the rain forest. Thank you, God 🙏," she captioned the post.
Snap Happy
Pfeiffer shared another flawless selfie moment as she delivered good news to her fans.
"It's official!!!! Margo's Got Money Troubles was renewed for Season 2! 🎉🥂🍾," she wrote, tagging Apple TV's official Instagram page.
Camera Ready
In a May 9 post, the Scarface actress took car selfies to the next level while putting her youthful glow on full display.
Camera-Worthy Moment
The mom-of-two was still a complete stunner, even with a slightly undone hairstyle.
"Having a DAY🙄," she told her followers.
Coffee Time
"Good morning 💛," Pfeiffer greeted fans with a early selfie.
Loving the Lens
Pfeiffer sent fans into a frenzy with a gorgeous selfie, writing, "Press day glam with the best of the best. ✨."
Serving Looks
The Married to the Mob star paraded her beauty in a classic trench coat paired with gold hoop earrings.
"Back in the saddle. Happy Thursday, everyone!" she shared in the caption.
Effortlessly Photogenic
Pfeiffer delighted fans with a holiday-themed snap, which showed her sporting a cable-knit sweater with colorful felt ornaments.
She included the caption, "When your grandbaby turns you into a Christmas tree…"
Bringing the Glam
"Winters a comin' on The Madison," she wrote beneath a fresh-faced snap.
All Eyes on Michelle Pfeiffer
Pfeiffer had fans swooning over her natural glow in a September 2025 photo.
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Front and Center
Showcasing her remarkably youthful glow, Pfeiffer posed for a cute selfie while sporting a rust-colored crewneck top.
She captioned the post, "Content day for OWF!"
Capturing Her Good Side
"Happy Monday, everybody 🤍," the Dangerous Liaisons star wrote alongside a photo showing her sporting a tweed blazer that emphasized her unmatched beauty and glow.
Natural Beauty
Pfeiffer let her natural beauty shine in makeup-free selfies while promoting a hair serum.
Another Selfie Served
Showing off her age-defying look, the Ant-Man and the Wasp star captured a close-up selfie while wearing a silk shirt and thin hoop earrings.
"On my way to my @tcmfilmfest Hand & Foot Ceremony. Honored (and a little nervous!) to be joining one of the longest and most revered traditions in Hollywood history," she told her fans.
Selfie Time
The Batman Returns star marked a fun day on the set of The Madison by sharing a striking selfie.
Smile Check
"Another DIY glam day! Thanks to @ronnielspecter's incredible Mauve Nude lipstick (which you can head to her website and find on May 12th!) @WestmanAtelier Brow Pencil & Baby Cheeks Blush, @Ilia Mascara and of course, @HenryRose Mustang Sally Body Spray. Some of my current favorite formulas! 💋," the selfie royalty said in a May 2024 update.
Pure Glamour
Pfeiffer sparkled brighter than the festive lights around her ahead of Christmas 2023.
"'Tis the season," she captioned the holiday-themed selfie.
Radiant as Ever
Pfeiffer channeled a "woke up like this" aesthetic in an August 2023 photo.
Hotter Than the Sun
"I have always found being near water to be so calming. Perhaps I was a whale in a past life. 🐳," she joked in the caption of a beachside snap.
Cat Mom
Pfeiffer captured a sweet selfie with her cat, Bella, in October 2022, to mark the National Cat Day.
"Me and my cat. 💛😻 Bella kisses on #nationalcatday," she penned.