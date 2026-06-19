Ultimate Head-Turner! Michelle Pfeiffer's Most Stunning Selfies — Including Makeup-Free Snaps

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Say Cheese!

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer keeps the selfies coming.

Michelle Pfeiffer is the queen of selfies! The Grease 2 actress turned heads with a stunning selfie on May 16, showcasing her natural beauty during a quick getaway. "3 days in the rain forest. Thank you, God 🙏," she captioned the post.

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Snap Happy

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram She has an endless stream of stunning selfies on Instagram.

Pfeiffer shared another flawless selfie moment as she delivered good news to her fans. "It's official!!!! Margo's Got Money Troubles was renewed for Season 2! 🎉🥂🍾," she wrote, tagging Apple TV's official Instagram page.

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Camera Ready

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer's fans shower her with heartwarming messages on social media.

In a May 9 post, the Scarface actress took car selfies to the next level while putting her youthful glow on full display.

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Camera-Worthy Moment

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer often captures makeup-free selfies.

The mom-of-two was still a complete stunner, even with a slightly undone hairstyle. "Having a DAY🙄," she told her followers.

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Coffee Time

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram The actress has 3.8 million followers on Instagram as of press time.

"Good morning 💛," Pfeiffer greeted fans with a early selfie.

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Loving the Lens

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram She currently stars in the Paramount+ series 'The Madison.'

Pfeiffer sent fans into a frenzy with a gorgeous selfie, writing, "Press day glam with the best of the best. ✨."

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Serving Looks

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram She turned 68 in April.

The Married to the Mob star paraded her beauty in a classic trench coat paired with gold hoop earrings. "Back in the saddle. Happy Thursday, everyone!" she shared in the caption.

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Effortlessly Photogenic

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer was previously married to Peter Horton.

Pfeiffer delighted fans with a holiday-themed snap, which showed her sporting a cable-knit sweater with colorful felt ornaments. She included the caption, "When your grandbaby turns you into a Christmas tree…"

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Bringing the Glam

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer and Peter Horton were married from 1981 to 1988.

"Winters a comin' on The Madison," she wrote beneath a fresh-faced snap.

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All Eyes on Michelle Pfeiffer

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram After their split, Michelle Pfeiffer moved on with David E. Kelley.

Pfeiffer had fans swooning over her natural glow in a September 2025 photo.

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Front and Center

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley met on a blind date.

Showcasing her remarkably youthful glow, Pfeiffer posed for a cute selfie while sporting a rust-colored crewneck top. She captioned the post, "Content day for OWF!"

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Capturing Her Good Side

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley wed in 1993.

"Happy Monday, everybody 🤍," the Dangerous Liaisons star wrote alongside a photo showing her sporting a tweed blazer that emphasized her unmatched beauty and glow.

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Natural Beauty

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband have been married for over 30 years.

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Another Selfie Served

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram She is a mom-of-two.

Showing off her age-defying look, the Ant-Man and the Wasp star captured a close-up selfie while wearing a silk shirt and thin hoop earrings. "On my way to my @tcmfilmfest Hand & Foot Ceremony. Honored (and a little nervous!) to be joining one of the longest and most revered traditions in Hollywood history," she told her fans.

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Selfie Time

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer's husband is a TV writer and producer.

The Batman Returns star marked a fun day on the set of The Madison by sharing a striking selfie.

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Smile Check

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer follows a simple skincare routine.

"Another DIY glam day! Thanks to @ronnielspecter's incredible Mauve Nude lipstick (which you can head to her website and find on May 12th!) @WestmanAtelier Brow Pencil & Baby Cheeks Blush, @Ilia Mascara and of course, @HenryRose Mustang Sally Body Spray. Some of my current favorite formulas! 💋," the selfie royalty said in a May 2024 update.

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Pure Glamour

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer has shared her thoughts on aging.

Pfeiffer sparkled brighter than the festive lights around her ahead of Christmas 2023. "'Tis the season," she captioned the holiday-themed selfie.

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Radiant as Ever

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram She also takes great care of her hair.

Pfeiffer channeled a "woke up like this" aesthetic in an August 2023 photo.

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Hotter Than the Sun

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer previously followed a vegan diet.

"I have always found being near water to be so calming. Perhaps I was a whale in a past life. 🐳," she joked in the caption of a beachside snap.

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Cat Mom

Source: @michellepfeifferofficial/Instagram Michelle Pfeiffer now follows a paleo-style diet.