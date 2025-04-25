or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > michelle pfeiffer
OK LogoPHOTOS

Michelle Pfeiffer, 66, Gets Goofy at Hollywood Handprint Ceremony Alongside Former Costars Elle and Dakota Fanning: Photos

Photo of Michelle Pfeiffer
Source: MEGA

Michelle Pfeiffer stunned while she got her hand and footprints cemented at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Pfeiffer stunned as she got her hand and footprints cemented at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., during the TCM Classic Film Festival on Friday, April 25.

The blonde babe, 66, also got to hang out with Dakota and Elle Fanning, whom she appeared alongside in the 2001 drama I Am Sam.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress' longtime partner David E. Kelley was also seen at the event, as they packed on the PDA and shared a kiss.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from the star's big day!

Article continues below advertisement
michelle pffeifer handprint hollywood
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The Hairspray alum sported a black jacket and matching pants as she spoke during the event.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle pffeifer handprint hollywood
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The Grease 2 starlet typically keeps her life out of the private eye, but she recently celebrated 30 years "of bliss" with David in November 2023.

"We were in this restaurant and there were eight of us, and somehow [Kelley] ended up sitting across from my sister and I ended up sitting across from his best friend,” she recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show while talking about meeting David on a blind date. "We didn’t speak the whole night… He called and we ended up talking on the phone for an hour, and it just went [from] that.”

MORE ON:
michelle pfeiffer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
michelle pffeifer handprint hollywood
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle is booked and busy this year, as she'll star in the Paramount+ series The Madison, a spin-off of Yellowstone.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle pffeifer handprint hollywood
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The drama is a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," according to a statement.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace," Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount Global and President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Article continues below advertisement
michelle pffeifer handprint hollywood
Source: MEGA

In September 2024, Michelle took to social media to share how thrilled she is to work on Money Troubles.

She wrote: "2025 is already off to a great start! Excited to be in such fabulous company on this one.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.