Michelle Pfeiffer, 66, Gets Goofy at Hollywood Handprint Ceremony Alongside Former Costars Elle and Dakota Fanning: Photos
Michelle Pfeiffer stunned as she got her hand and footprints cemented at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., during the TCM Classic Film Festival on Friday, April 25.
The blonde babe, 66, also got to hang out with Dakota and Elle Fanning, whom she appeared alongside in the 2001 drama I Am Sam.
The actress' longtime partner David E. Kelley was also seen at the event, as they packed on the PDA and shared a kiss.
The Hairspray alum sported a black jacket and matching pants as she spoke during the event.
The Grease 2 starlet typically keeps her life out of the private eye, but she recently celebrated 30 years "of bliss" with David in November 2023.
"We were in this restaurant and there were eight of us, and somehow [Kelley] ended up sitting across from my sister and I ended up sitting across from his best friend,” she recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show while talking about meeting David on a blind date. "We didn’t speak the whole night… He called and we ended up talking on the phone for an hour, and it just went [from] that.”
Michelle is booked and busy this year, as she'll star in the Paramount+ series The Madison, a spin-off of Yellowstone.
The drama is a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," according to a statement.
“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace," Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount Global and President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”
In September 2024, Michelle took to social media to share how thrilled she is to work on Money Troubles.
She wrote: "2025 is already off to a great start! Excited to be in such fabulous company on this one.”