Michelle Pfeiffer, 67, Poses Makeup-Free in Unfiltered Selfie

Michelle Pfeiffer stunned in a makeup-free selfie while opening up about aging and her simple skincare routine.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Michelle Pfeiffer is keeping it real!

The Hollywood icon, 67, shared a fresh-faced selfie that showed her completely makeup-free while relaxing during what appeared to be a cozy travel moment. Snapped inside a private plane cabin, Pfeiffer smiled softly at the camera, her long blonde hair falling naturally around her shoulders.

image of The actress posed inside a private plane alongside Kate Hudson.
The actress posed inside a private plane alongside Kate Hudson.

Dressed casually in a beige top, the actress kept things effortless and unfiltered, highlighting her glowing complexion and timeless features.

Kate Hudson, who sported a black sweater, was also featured in the picture.

image of Michelle Pfeiffer's skincare routine is very simple.
Michelle Pfeiffer's skincare routine is very simple.

Over the years, the Scarface and Batman Returns star has been open about aging — and doing it on her own terms. In a recent interview, she admitted that getting older hasn’t always been easy, but she’s found peace with it.

“For me, I hit a point when it was hard, and then I got over that hump and it was incredibly liberating. Especially in my work, where sometimes you go from leading lady to grandmother, there’s this sort of no man’s land where you just feel irrelevant. But then you slog through that and you can end up in a new place. I’m actually really excited about the roles that I’m getting now,” she shared with Elle Canada.

image of The star believes aging can be liberating.
The star believes aging can be liberating.

She also revealed that her skincare routine is surprisingly straightforward.

“I keep it really simple. I have super-sensitive skin, and almost everything will give me a rash. So, I wash my face; I moisturize it. Maybe I’ll do a mask every now and then, but I’m pretty lazy about it. I do protect my skin with sunblock, though. I’ve been doing that since my late 20s, after a smart dermatologist told me to. I was a real sun worshipper when I was in high school — I baked in baby oil. I don’t deserve to have the skin I have, but I think maybe I stopped just in time!” the What Lies Beneath star said.

Beyond beauty, Pfeiffer has also opened up about personal changes in her life.

“The empty-nest thing is no joke! It was hard for me. I had a couple of years of struggling with that, and I still miss my kids. The good news is you raised them to leave. The bad news is you raised them to leave! For me, work has always been my saviour through difficult times. I stopped working for about five years, but when my daughter was getting ready to go to college, I thought, ‘I’m going to need my work,’ so I started slowly getting back into acting and doing this and that. It’s [taking] all that passion for your kids and finding another outlet for it,” she told the magazine.

image of Michelle Pfeiffer shared some photos from her Paris trip.
Michelle Pfeiffer shared some photos from her Paris trip.

These days, she’s finding joy in simple pleasures.

“Painting makes me really happy. Zoom calls with my granddaughter; she is hilarious. Pickleball. I also love developing a gorgeous new fragrance. And tequila with someone I love,” the actress said.

