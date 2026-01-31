EXCLUSIVE Why Billy Bob Thornton's Brutal Admissions About Failed Angelina Jolie Marriage Have Left Her Heartbroken 'All Over Again' Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is reportedly upset about Billy Bob Thornton's comments on their prior romance. Aaron Tinney Jan. 31 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie first met in 1999.

"That was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup," he said. "We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different." He added he and Jolie "had a great time together" and called the relationship "one of the greatest times of my life." Of their current bond, he said: "She and I are still very, very close friends."

Source: MEGA Billy Bob Thornton said his marriage to Angelina Jolie was 'one of the greatest times of his life.'

While the comments were measured, people close to Jolie say their impact was anything but neutral. One source said: "Hearing him frame it as the happiest chapter dredged up everything that might have been for Angie. It landed hard because it highlighted how alone she is now compared with that period of her life." Another added: "It was traumatic in a quiet way to hear he had spoken in this way about their relationship. It forced her to revisit a time when she felt chosen and adored, which is not how she experiences her personal life today." Thornton has long spoken candidly about his insecurities during his marriage to Jolie.

In a 2016 interview, he said he "never felt good enough for" the actress, adding: "I'm real uncomfortable around rich and important people." In a separate chat, he admitted: "I blew it because I didn't think I was good enough for her. She has one way she wanted to live her life and I had another way to live mine and I was just too insecure." Thornton continued: "I did feel like the Phantom of the Opera hiding in the catacombs. People have actually said that I didn't deserve to be with her." Those reflections, sources say, cut deeper now. "The way he talks about insecurity and destiny makes it feel like unfinished business," one friend of Jolie's said. "It reframes the breakup as something tragic rather than simply mutual, and that is painful." Thornton also addressed the intense media scrutiny they faced when married. "When we got together… for some reason, the people and the media were very interested in celebrity couples. So it was weird," he said.

Source: MEGA Billy Bob Thornton said he was insecure during his marriage to Angelina Jolie.

He also revisited the pair's infamous blood-necklace story, insisting it was exaggerated. "We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them. That's a romantic little idea, and that's all that was," he shared. He added about how the narrative around the necklaces spiraled: "By the time it's over, we're vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, that kind of stuff." Since his divorce from Jolie, Thornton has married Connie Angland, 61, and insists he remains on friendly terms with Jolie.

Source: MEGA Billy Bob Thornton is married to Connie Angland.