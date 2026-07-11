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Michelle Saniei Confirms Relationship With Dr. Dre: What We Know

split photo of Michelle Saniei & Dr. Dre
Source: MEGA

Michelle Saniei confirmed her relationship with Dr. Dre, explaining how the couple met.

July 11 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Michelle Saniei, the star of The Valley, has officially confirmed her romantic involvement with renowned music producer Dr. Dre.

This revelation follows months of speculation after the two were seen together on multiple occasions.

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image of Michelle Saniei confirmed that she is dating Dr. Dre, saying they enjoy spending time together after months of speculation about their relationship.
Source: @michelle.saniei/Instagram;MEGA

Michelle Saniei confirmed that she is dating Dr. Dre, saying they enjoy spending time together after months of speculation about their relationship.

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In an interview with People, Saniei stated, “We’re spending time together and we love being in each other’s company.”

The couple met through a mutual friend, Ashley Palmer-Gilkey, who serves as the general manager at Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records.

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image of Michelle Saniei revealed that she met Dr. Dre through mutual friend Ashley Palmer-Gilkey, who works as the general manager of Aftermath Records.
Source: @organizedchaos/Instagram;MEGA

Michelle Saniei revealed that she met Dr. Dre through mutual friend Ashley Palmer-Gilkey, who works as the general manager of Aftermath Records.

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The relationship gained public attention when the pair was photographed holding hands at Nobu, a celebrity favorite in Los Angeles, on April 25. They exited the restaurant in a black Mercedes SUV, accompanied by what appeared to be security personnel, highlighting the pair's high-profile status.

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image of Michelle Saniei and Dr. Dre fueled romance rumors after they were photographed holding hands while leaving Nobu in Los Angeles in April.
Source: @michelle.saniei/Instagram;@jesselally/Instagram;MEGA

Michelle Saniei and Dr. Dre fueled romance rumors after they were photographed holding hands while leaving Nobu in Los Angeles in April.

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Saniei, 37, and Dr. Dre, 61, have sparked discussions due to their 24-year age difference.

Saniei’s ex-husband, Jesse Lally, expressed his surprise at the pairing, stating, “I did not get a heads up,” and emphasized that he learned about the relationship through social media.

In a lighthearted moment, Lally commented on the age gap, noting, “I didn’t see this one coming.”

He humorously added that Dr. Dre's music was significant to him, stating, “The N.W.A is the first cassette I ever bought in 1988 —the year Michelle was born.”

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Despite the public interest, Saniei emphasizes the couple’s desire for privacy.

“For now we’re just keeping everything super private. I’m just living my life,” she remarked, indicating a preference for a low-key approach.

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image of Jesse Lally admitted he was surprised to learn about Michelle Saniei's relationship with Dr. Dre.
Source: @michelle.saniei/Instagram;MEGA

Jesse Lally admitted he was surprised to learn about Michelle Saniei's relationship with Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre has been discreet about his personal life since finalizing his divorce from Nicole Young in December 2021.

The couple's split resulted in a $100 million settlement after 24 years of marriage. They share two children, sons Truice, 28, and daughter Truly, 24.

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