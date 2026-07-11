Michelle Saniei Confirms Relationship With Dr. Dre: What We Know
July 11 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Michelle Saniei, the star of The Valley, has officially confirmed her romantic involvement with renowned music producer Dr. Dre.
This revelation follows months of speculation after the two were seen together on multiple occasions.
In an interview with People, Saniei stated, “We’re spending time together and we love being in each other’s company.”
The couple met through a mutual friend, Ashley Palmer-Gilkey, who serves as the general manager at Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records.
The relationship gained public attention when the pair was photographed holding hands at Nobu, a celebrity favorite in Los Angeles, on April 25. They exited the restaurant in a black Mercedes SUV, accompanied by what appeared to be security personnel, highlighting the pair's high-profile status.
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Saniei, 37, and Dr. Dre, 61, have sparked discussions due to their 24-year age difference.
Saniei’s ex-husband, Jesse Lally, expressed his surprise at the pairing, stating, “I did not get a heads up,” and emphasized that he learned about the relationship through social media.
In a lighthearted moment, Lally commented on the age gap, noting, “I didn’t see this one coming.”
He humorously added that Dr. Dre's music was significant to him, stating, “The N.W.A is the first cassette I ever bought in 1988 —the year Michelle was born.”
Despite the public interest, Saniei emphasizes the couple’s desire for privacy.
“For now we’re just keeping everything super private. I’m just living my life,” she remarked, indicating a preference for a low-key approach.
Dr. Dre has been discreet about his personal life since finalizing his divorce from Nicole Young in December 2021.
The couple's split resulted in a $100 million settlement after 24 years of marriage. They share two children, sons Truice, 28, and daughter Truly, 24.