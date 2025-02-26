Michelle Trachtenberg Had a Liver Transplant Prior to Passing Away: Source

At 8 a.m. on February 26, Trachtenberg’s mother found her unresponsive in her New York City apartment.

In January 2024, fans expressed concern for the star’s health after she shared a selfie on Instagram. “Explain to me how I look sick,” she wrote back to critics on the popular social media platform. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

In a separate post, she told those coming for her to “check themselves” before criticizing her, insisting she’d never had plastic surgery.

Trachtenberg rose to fame as a child, having starred in Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete and Pete and Harriet the Spy. She then starred opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar for three years on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.