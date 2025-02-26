Michelle Trachtenberg Had a Liver Transplant Prior to Passing Away: Source
Michelle Trachetenberg tragically died at 39 years old on February 26, and an insider claims a liver transplant had something to do with her untimely passing.
According to Page Six, multiple insiders confirmed she underwent the procedure and was having “complications” from it. Although no official cause of death has been reported yet, insiders are stating it was from natural causes.
TMZ also reached out to law enforcement sources who shared her body “may have rejected the liver transplant she received within the last year."
At 8 a.m. on February 26, Trachtenberg’s mother found her unresponsive in her New York City apartment.
In January 2024, fans expressed concern for the star’s health after she shared a selfie on Instagram. “Explain to me how I look sick,” she wrote back to critics on the popular social media platform. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”
In a separate post, she told those coming for her to “check themselves” before criticizing her, insisting she’d never had plastic surgery.
Trachtenberg rose to fame as a child, having starred in Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete and Pete and Harriet the Spy. She then starred opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar for three years on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Gellar and Trachtenberg were friends, as they met on the set of the soap opera All My Children. Trachtenberg dished to the BBC the pair had “kept in touch,” calling Buffy her “real favorite show.”
“I had always tried to think of ways for me to guest star on the show,” Trachtenberg noted, “and I heard about the call one day. Sarah was always very supportive.”
Trachtenberg also starred as Georgina Sparks in the popular show Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012.
Since she was a young star, she loved helping others. "I have to always have a teacher on set,” she revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Education’s very important to me. I believe that, god forbid, if this acting thing doesn’t work out for me, I have to have a solid background behind me, and I’ve been raised believing that education is very enriching and very important, and that’s the moral that I’ve applied to my life.”
To date, Trachtenberg’s family has not released an official statement on her untimely passing.