Michelle Trachtenberg's Most Memorable Roles: A Look Back at Her Career After Her Death at 39

One of Trachtenberg's most iconic shows, Gossip Girl gave her the role of devious villain Georgina Sparks in its original run.

In a 2008 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Trachtenberg said it was "awesome playing the bad girl."

"Dawn [her role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer] was a lovely nerd and Georgina is a b----. There's no way around it. It's in every fiber of her being. It's so much fun to know that Georgina can kill you with a glance," she shared.

Trachtenberg's performance left an indelible mark, leading to her reprising the role in the HBO Max reboot from 2022 to 2023.