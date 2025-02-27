or
BREAKING NEWS
Michelle Trachtenberg
PHOTOS

Michelle Trachtenberg's Most Memorable Roles: A Look Back at Her Career After Her Death at 39

michelle trachtenberg memorable roles gossip girl buffy vampire slayer
Source: MEGA

Michelle Trachtenberg played notable film and TV roles before her death on February 26 at the age of 39.

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 9:57 a.m. ET

17 Again

again
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Michelle Trachtenberg died on February 26 at the age of 39.

Michelle Trachtenberg worked with Matthew Perry and Zac Efron in 17 Again. She played the role of Maggie, the teenage daughter of Mike and Scarlet, in the 2009 film.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

buffy the vampire slayer
Source: MEGA

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead by her mother at One Columbus Place.

Trachtenberg gained further recognition when she joined Buffy the Vampire Slayer in its fifth season. She portrayed the character of Dawn Summers, Buffy's little sister, through Season 7.

EuroTrip

eurotrip
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

She underwent a liver transplant prior to her passing.

After enjoying the early years of her career as a child star, Trachtenberg transitioned to more mature roles with EuroTrip. The 2004 comedy flick saw her play Jenny, the twin sister of Travis Wester's Jamie.

"And I blew them," Trachtenberg once said about her comedy skills that helped her get the role.

Gossip Girl

gossip girl
Source: MEGA

An autopsy will determine Michelle Trachtenberg's cause and manner of death, though sources said she died of natural causes.

One of Trachtenberg's most iconic shows, Gossip Girl gave her the role of devious villain Georgina Sparks in its original run.

In a 2008 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Trachtenberg said it was "awesome playing the bad girl."

"Dawn [her role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer] was a lovely nerd and Georgina is a b----. There's no way around it. It's in every fiber of her being. It's so much fun to know that Georgina can kill you with a glance," she shared.

Trachtenberg's performance left an indelible mark, leading to her reprising the role in the HBO Max reboot from 2022 to 2023.

MORE ON:
Michelle Trachtenberg

Harriet the Spy

harriet the spy
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Michelle Trachtenberg's death is not being investigated as suspicious.

Trachtenberg landed her first movie role in Harriet the Spy, where she played the titular character and starred opposite Rosie O'Donnell.

"I turned 10 years old on the first day of principal photography of Harriet the Spy," Trachtenberg said in a 2021 interview with ET. "Rosie was my biggest supporter. There was a lot required of me. I'm extremely grateful for the experience."

Ice Princess

ice princess
Source: Disney Channel Africa/YouTube

Michelle Trachtenberg's last film appearance was in the Max reboot of 'Gossip Girl,' reprising her role as Georgina Sparks.

Trachtenberg charmed audiences in Disney's figure skating flick Ice Princess. To prepare for the role, she reportedly trained on ice five days a week for several months before filming began.

"I'm working very, very hard," she said. "My coach said that if I was to continue ice skating after the movie finishes, I could go on to compete. But I will not be quitting acting anytime soon, certainly not for ice skating."

She worked with award-winning stars, including Kim Cattrall and Joan Cusack, in the 2005 film.

Inspector Gadget

inspector gadget
Source: MEGA

Celebrities paid tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg following her death.

Trachtenberg played Penny in the 1999 film Inspector Gadget, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s animated TV series of the same name.

The Adventures of Pete & Pete

the adventures of pete pete
Source: MEGA

Michelle Trachtenberg was dating talent agent and producer Jay Cohen before her passing.

From 1994 to 1996, Trachtenberg starred on the Nickelodeon TV series The Adventures of Pete & Pete as Nona Mecklenberg, Little Pete's neighbor who eventually became his best friend.

