Michelle Williams Emotionally Recalls Pulling Out of Broadway Show in 2018 on 'Doctor's Orders' to Seek Treatment for Depression

The Destiny's Child alum elaborated more on her 2018 struggles, noting she checked into a treatment facility for depression.

"I wasn't as well as I probably should have been and it just got to a point where I had to check out from the show," she explained of leaving before her run was over.

"I didn't want to," she insisted. "To me, that was two blows in the same year. Checking into a treatment facility for depression, and then checking out of a show because of it."