Michelle Williams Emotionally Recalls Pulling Out of Broadway Show in 2018 on 'Doctor's Orders' to Seek Treatment for Depression
In 2018, singer Michelle Williams had to pull out of a Broadway performance "under doctor's orders" to seek mental health treatment.
The situation was tough on the star, but years later, she's feeling better than ever and is back on stage in Death Becomes Her.
"I thought that door was closed for me to return on Broadway. I thought I blew it," she spilled on the Monday, February 3, episode of Good Morning America. "I thought I would be seen as a liability."
"Six years later, I get a phone call, minding my business, saying, 'We want you to come to New York. Consider being Viola and originating a role on Broadway,'" Williams, 45, continued.
The Destiny's Child alum elaborated more on her 2018 struggles, noting she checked into a treatment facility for depression.
"I wasn't as well as I probably should have been and it just got to a point where I had to check out from the show," she explained of leaving before her run was over.
"I didn't want to," she insisted. "To me, that was two blows in the same year. Checking into a treatment facility for depression, and then checking out of a show because of it."
Once she got herself back on track, "my life just began to transition in a different direction," she revealed, noting she happily became "an advocate and speaker for mental health."
At the time, Williams assumed she would never be back on Broadway, but she felt she "had a good run" with her stage career after appearing in shows like Chicago and The Color Purple.
However, she was over the moon when someone reached out to her about starring in Death Becomes Her.
"It's great to be back," the crooner declared.
That being said, she hasn't given up on her newer career path, revealing she's getting her "certification in life coaching."
"I didn’t know where my life was going to go, and I love being able to help people," she gushed. "I love helping people make certain life transitions or coaching them out of what I was in."
Williams noted her former bandmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland came out to see her show, and the former also took a moment to give a shout-out to the "Texas Hold 'Em" star for her 2025 Grammy wins during her GMA interview.
"I must acknowledge our girl. I woke up to the news of three Grammy wins. Album of the Year, finally. But she seemed most surprised about Best Country Album," Williams said. "So very, very, very thrilled and excited for her."