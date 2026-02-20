Mickey Rourke Claimed Eric Dane Was Hospitalized Days Before His Death: 'There Is No Cure'

Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Rourke spoke out about his longtime friend Eric Dane’s final days. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 73-year-old Man on Fire actor claimed that Dane had been hospitalized just four days before his tragic death. Rourke didn’t hold back as he shared an emotional message about the devastating toll of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). “Erick [sic] is adding quickly this is an incurable nightmare disease there is : NO CURE,” he wrote.

Source: MEGA Mickey Rourke said Eric Dane was hospitalized days before his death.

He continued, “THANK FULLY HIS WIFE AND CHILDERN [sic] ARE BY HIS SIDE AT THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS RUSHED TO EARLY SUNDAY,” referring to Dane’s estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Rourke, who had been close with Dane for more than a decade, also urged fans to send prayers to the Euphoria star during his final fight. “ALL WE CAN DO FOR ERIC IS PRAY HARD AND HOPE HES MOT SUFFERING. HOD BLESS THIS MAN WITH THIS ” NIGHTMARE DISEASE. THERE IS NOTHING DR’S CAN DO REALLY JUST PRAY THATS ALL ANY OF US WHO LOVE THIS MAN all my love and prayers my brother,” he concluded.

Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart stood by Eric Dane despite their separation.

Days later, on Thursday, February 19, Dane passed away at the age of 53. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," they wrote. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative condition. According to the Mayo Clinic, it attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, paralysis and respiratory failure. Most patients die within two to five years of diagnosis.

Source: MEGA The star shared two kids with Rebecca Gayheart.

Even while battling the illness, the Grey’s Anatomy alum made it clear he wasn’t giving up. During a trip to Washington, D.C., where he met with the I AM ALS organization and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Dane spoke openly about what kept him going. "I want to ring every bell," Dane said in a video shared to Swalwell's TikTok. "I have two daughters at home. I want to see them graduate college, get married, maybe even have grandkids. You know I want to be there for all that so I'm going to fight until the last breath on this one."

Source: MEGA Eric Dane battled ALS.