Eric Dane Vowed to Fight ALS Battle 'Until the Last Breath' for His Teenage Daughters Months Before Sad Death at Age 53
Feb. 19 2026, Published 11:03 p.m. ET
Eric Dane didn't go down without a fight.
The Grey's Anatomy star vowed to fight "until the last breath" for his teenage daughters months before his devastating death at age 53 on Thursday, February 19. The beloved actor's passing comes less than one year after he announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in April 2025.
During a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with the I AM ALS organization and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Dane opened up about how him and estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart's two children — Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14 — motivated him to keep pushing amid his difficult battle with the disorder, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Eric Dane Wanted to 'Ring Every Bell' With His Daughters
"I want to ring every bell," Dane said in a video shared to Swalwell's TikTok. "I have two daughters at home. I want to see them graduate college, get married, maybe even have grandkids. You know I want to be there for all that so I'm going to fight until the last breath on this one."
During his discussion, the late Euphoria actor opened up about own individuals with ALS often receive a delayed diagnosis, making it harder to receive treatment.
"ALS is the last thing they want to diagnose anybody with. So often it takes all this time for people to be diagnosed well, then it precludes them from being a part of these clinical trials," Dane explained.
Dane — best known as playing the character of Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed McSteamy, on Grey's Anatomy — spent a great deal of time spreading awareness about ALS and showcasing the raw state of his physical and mental health throughout his battle with the heartbreaking disease.
Eric Dane's Daughters Were the 'Center of His World'
A statement from Dane's family announcing his death confirmed he was with his daughters in the moments leading up to his passing.
"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the message read. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."
Dane and Gayheart had called off their divorce in March 2025 — one month before The Last Ship star revealed his ALS diagnosis.
Gayheart initially filed for divorce in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage. Seven year later, she requested to dismiss the petition, but admitted their relationship remained "complicated" amid his tragic health battle.