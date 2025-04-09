or

Mickey Rourke Apologizes After Hurling 'Homophobic' Attack at JoJo Siwa on 'Celebrity Big Brother U.K.'

Composite photo of Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke apologized to JoJo Siwa.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 1:18 p.m. ET



Mickey Rourke attacked JoJo Siwa in a series of "homophobic" outbursts during a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

The Wrestler actor, 72, questioned the singer, 21, about their sexuality, asking, "Do you like girls or boys?"

Siwa responded by mentioning their partner, Kath Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary.


mickey rourke apologizes homophobic jojo siwa celebrity big brother
Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa greeted Mickey Rourke to 'Celebrity Big Brother' with a conga line.



Rourke went on to make disturbing comments, insinuating that he could change Siwa's sexual orientation during their time together on the show.

He was caught on camera telling his co-star, "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore," to which Siwa confidently replied, "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."

Later in the episode, the actor expressed his intention to vote out a lesbian contestant, which Siwa said was "homophobic."

Chris Hughes, another castmate, intervened and condemned Rourke's behavior. However, Rourke continued by using a homophobic slur, claiming he was referring to a cigarette when called out.

The Oscar nominee then gestured to Siwa and added, "I’m not talking to you."


Source: @christo_tweets/X


As a consequence of his offensive remarks, Rourke was summoned to the Diary Room and received a stern warning from the show's authorities.

Rourke read back his exchange with Siwa and was asked whether he understood how it could be viewed as "offensive" to his housemates and viewers at home.

He answered: "Yeah, I think so — if I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it."

The Sin City actor was officially reprimanded by the producers of the show, who told him, "Big Brother thinks your language was offensive and unacceptable … As a result, Big Brother is giving you a formal warning. Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house."





mickey rourke apologizes homophobic jojo siwa celebrity big brother
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke was reprimanded for his offensive language.



Rourke told the producers of the show, "I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions – I’m just talking smack you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."

He also spoke to Siwa directly, stating, "I want to apologize. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you."

Siwa replied, "I appreciate your apology."


Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke was the last contestant to be introduced on the show.

When Rourke was introduced as the final contestant on the show, he became extremely distracted by the live audience as he attempted to give them all a high-five. However host AJ Odudu had to push him into the house, where he was greeted by a conga line led by Siwa, leaving the star seemingly confused and scared.

