Mickey Rourke Apologizes After Hurling 'Homophobic' Attack at JoJo Siwa on 'Celebrity Big Brother U.K.'

Rourke went on to make disturbing comments, insinuating that he could change Siwa's sexual orientation during their time together on the show.

He was caught on camera telling his co-star, "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore," to which Siwa confidently replied, "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."

Later in the episode, the actor expressed his intention to vote out a lesbian contestant, which Siwa said was "homophobic."

Chris Hughes, another castmate, intervened and condemned Rourke's behavior. However, Rourke continued by using a homophobic slur, claiming he was referring to a cigarette when called out.

The Oscar nominee then gestured to Siwa and added, "I’m not talking to you."