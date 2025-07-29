What to Know About the Midtown Manhattan NYC Shooting That Killed 1 NYPD Police Officer, 3 Civilians
How Events Escalated in the Midtown Manhattan Shooting
A 27-year-old gunman wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a high-powered M4 rifle shot and killed four people near a corporate office building in midtown Manhattan on Monday, July 28.
During a press conference following the fatal shooting, officials said the incident occurred before 6:30 p.m. in a 634-foot skyscraper, located at 345 Park Avenue and 52nd Street, which houses the investment company Blackstone and the National Football League. Surveillance footage captured the gunman, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, walking into the office building with a long rifle.
"Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area," the New York Police Department's X account notified people near the scene.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed "there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now" in a post on X, adding, "Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street."
The area was placed on lockdown until authorities confirmed the suspect had been neutralized a few minutes later.
Midtown Manhattan Shooting Suspect Shane Tamura Killed 4 People
New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared an update on X, confirming the scene had been contained and that the "lone shooter" was dead.
She provided additional details during the Monday evening conference. According to Tisch, a surveillance video showed Tamura exiting a double-parked black BMW before entering the building's lobby. After turning right, he opened fire on an NYPD officer. He then shot a woman who was taking cover behind a pillar and continued "spraying with gunfire."
As the gunman made his way to the elevator bank, Tamura shot a security guard taking cover behind his desk and another male in the lobby.
When the elevator opened, a female exited, and he allowed her to leave the area unharmed. He went up to the 33rd floor, where he fired multiple rounds that left one person dead. Upon reaching the hallway, Tamura shot himself fatally in the chest.
Tisch said a total of five victims were shot during the incident: 36-year-old police officer Didarul Islam and four other innocent civilians. One male civilian — the lone shooting survivor — was said to be in critical but stable condition. Four other victims received medical attention after sustaining minor injuries as they attempted to flee the scene.
Also during the news conference, Tisch said police searched Tamura's car and discovered "a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack, and medication prescribed to Mr. Tamura."
Police did not find any explosives, Tisch added.
She detailed Tamura drove cross-country from Las Vegas through Colorado on July 26 before traveling through Nebraska and Iowa the following day. He then went through New Jersey and arrived in New York City at around 4:24 p.m. on July 28.
The 911 center began receiving calls about an active shooter at 6:28 p.m., per police.
According to Tisch, Tamura had a documented history of mental illness, though his motives are still under investigation.
"We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location," she continued. "345 Park Avenue is a commercial office building whose tenants include the NFL, Rudin Management, KPMG and Blackstone."
Suspect Shane Tamura Killed Himself After the Shooting
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mayor Adams said the suspect in the New York City shooting died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Tamura had a concealed carry license for a handgun and an expired private investigator license, per multiple law enforcement officials.
NYC Shooting Was Like a 'War Zone'
NBC News interviewed witness Nekeisha Lewis, who was eating dinner in a plaza near the building when the incident occurred. She described the scene as a "warzone."
Jessica Chen, who was on the second floor of the building with about 150 other people, told ABC News, "We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room. Some went out in the back door, out onto the street. Other people, including me, we ran into the conference room and then eventually barricaded the tables across the doors and just stayed still.
She added, "I texted my parents, 'I love them.' Nothing can describe that feeling."
New York Mayor, Mayoral Candidates and Lawmakers Reacted to News
During the Monday news conference, Mayor Adams extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.
"No words can describe this act of evil, a man who takes the lives of others who are innocent," he said. "And no words can fill the void that has been by this tragedy. Our hearts break for the families and friends of the victims. We pray for the swift and safe recovery of the injured."
Mayor Adams also addressed the widespread gun violence, noting, "Horrific crime reminds us all how easy it is to gain access to a gun. Gun violence has scarred so many neighbors and ripped apart too many families across this entire country, and we will continue to fight to do all we can to protect our city."
"But tonight we mourn for those who were killed and we pray for the families as they go through this painful moment," he concluded his message. "We will continue to do what we do as a city and let's fight to protect innocent New Yorkers."
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was horrified by the news. He also expressed his gratitude "for the courage of our NYPD and first responders, and my prayers are with the victims and their families."
"I'm heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts," said Zohran Mamdani, while Curtis Sliwa wrote, "Disturbing reports out of Midtown Manhattan — multiple people reportedly shot, including an NYPD officer. Praying for everyone affected. Grateful to our first responders who run toward danger to keep us safe."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries shared similar reactions on X.