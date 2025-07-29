What to Know About the Midtown Manhattan NYC Shooting That Killed 1 NYPD Police Officer, 3 Civilians

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared an update on X, confirming the scene had been contained and that the "lone shooter" was dead.

She provided additional details during the Monday evening conference. According to Tisch, a surveillance video showed Tamura exiting a double-parked black BMW before entering the building's lobby. After turning right, he opened fire on an NYPD officer. He then shot a woman who was taking cover behind a pillar and continued "spraying with gunfire."

As the gunman made his way to the elevator bank, Tamura shot a security guard taking cover behind his desk and another male in the lobby.

When the elevator opened, a female exited, and he allowed her to leave the area unharmed. He went up to the 33rd floor, where he fired multiple rounds that left one person dead. Upon reaching the hallway, Tamura shot himself fatally in the chest.

Tisch said a total of five victims were shot during the incident: 36-year-old police officer Didarul Islam and four other innocent civilians. One male civilian — the lone shooting survivor — was said to be in critical but stable condition. Four other victims received medical attention after sustaining minor injuries as they attempted to flee the scene.

Also during the news conference, Tisch said police searched Tamura's car and discovered "a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, a backpack, and medication prescribed to Mr. Tamura."

Police did not find any explosives, Tisch added.

She detailed Tamura drove cross-country from Las Vegas through Colorado on July 26 before traveling through Nebraska and Iowa the following day. He then went through New Jersey and arrived in New York City at around 4:24 p.m. on July 28.

The 911 center began receiving calls about an active shooter at 6:28 p.m., per police.

According to Tisch, Tamura had a documented history of mental illness, though his motives are still under investigation.

"We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location," she continued. "345 Park Avenue is a commercial office building whose tenants include the NFL, Rudin Management, KPMG and Blackstone."