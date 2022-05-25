Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Matthew McConaughey & More Speak Out About Gun Violence Following Texas Elementary School Tragedy
Gun violence has been an issue in America for quite some time — from Columbine to Sandy Hook, the country has had to mourn children and adults over the past few months and years.
On Thursday, May 24, another tragedy occurred: as of this writing, 21 people — 19 children and 2 adults — were killed after a gunman went into a Texas elementary school and wreaked havoc.
Now, celebrities are speaking out about the occurrence, and they are hoping that stricter gun laws come into play.
Jennifer Aniston
"We do not need thoughts and prayers. We need change. No family on earth should be going through this. If you are defending 'your rights' instead of these childrens' lives, you are the problem," the actress fumed.
Matthew McConaughey
"As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it's time we re-evaluate and re-negotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become a children's issue," he said.
Taylor Swift
The singer re-tweeted a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, in which he spoke about how gun laws need to be stricter.
"Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep," the blonde beauty wrote on Twitter.
Amanda Gorman
"Schools scared to death. The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask Where our children Shall live & how & if," the poet said.
Maria Shriver
"This is devastating. This is a heartbreaking moment for every one of us who has to live in this country. This must stop each of us in our tracks. Each of us must do all we can to help our leaders who are in support of gun reform. This is a stain on our country — a stain on all of us! We can't hide behind second amendment rights, we can't just say it's just mental health. IT'S EVERYTHING, and IT'S UP TO EVERYONE! We've got to solve this now. Families are breaking apart. Lives are senselessly being lost. Everyone is susceptible. Every community, every event, every city is vulnerable. This should sicken each of us! We need reform now. We cannot wait. #uvaldetx," the star stated.
Selena Gomez
"Today in my home state of Texas, 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed just doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly underappreciated job. If children aren't safe in school, where are they safe? It's so frustrating and I'm not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future," the actress said.
Khloé Kardashian
"I cannot comprehend today's tragedy in our country. 14 children dead. How is this happening? My heart is breaking. I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead… please, law makers, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children. It was "enough" ten mass shootings ago. It was "enough" after Sandy Hook. What good is protecting our freedoms when there is no protection of our lives?" the reality star asked.
Chris Evans
"F**KING ENOUGH!!!!" the Knives Out star fumed.
Kerry Washington
"As a mother, this is the tragically unimaginable. School should be a SAFE place. My heart breaks for the pain and suffering of every family member and loved one connected to today's events in Texas. My prayers are with you," the Scandal alum said.
Mandy Moore
"There are no words. We must take action. Uvalde, your entire community is in out hearts," she said.
LeBron James
My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously 'AT SCHOOL' where it's suppose to be the safest!" the basketball star exclaimed.
Kylie Jenner
Jimmy Kimmel
"...but you can't have a beer until you're 21. Please support @MomsDemand and @Everytown - AND VOTE THESE MONSTERS WHO DO NOTHING TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN OUT OF OFFICE," the TV host pointed out.
Maren Morris
"18 elementary children… a small classroom size. Imagine you walk down a hall & an entire class… GONE. I've already lost track of which shooting happened even a year ago. The victim's families haven't and never will. At this rate, this kind of violence only happens HERE," the country star said.
Becky G
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end. Thoughts and prayers aren't enough. We need change," the star said.
Willow Smith
The singer posted a meme which shows what the country does every time there is a mass shooting.