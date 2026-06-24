or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
OK LogoNEWS

Mikayla Matthews Addresses Taylor Frankie Paul Feud During Candid Health Update

Photo of Mikayla Matthews.
Source: MEGA

Mikayla Matthews discussed her health journey on ‘Virtual Reali-Tea.’

Profile Image

June 24 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mikayla Matthews, known for her role in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, recently opened up about her health journey during an interview with "Virtual Reali-Tea" co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real.

Article continues below advertisement

Snackish Gives Mikayla Matthews a New Creative Outlet

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of She also reflected on her growing Snackish venture.
Source: UNSPLASH

She also reflected on her growing Snackish venture.

She shared her experiences and how she satisfies her cravings with her potato chip brand, Snackish.

Matthews revealed that she has equity and creative input in Snackish, which has become a fulfilling venture for her. A source said that this culinary endeavor allows Matthews to combine her love for food with her business aspirations.

Article continues below advertisement

Reality Star Addresses Jessi Draper Disagreement

Image of Mikayla Matthews defended her comments about Jessi Draper's relationship.
Source: MEGA

Mikayla Matthews defended her comments about Jessi Draper's relationship.

In the interview, Matthews also discussed her public disagreement with Jessi Draper regarding Draper's relationship with Maricano Brunette.

“I just had to say something; it didn’t sit right with me,” Matthews stated, highlighting her stance on the situation. Friends of Matthews noted that she remains passionate about standing up for her beliefs.

MORE ON:
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul Feud Continues to Escalate

Image of She admitted her feud with Taylor Frankie Paul remained complicated.
Source: @mikayla__matt/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

She admitted her feud with Taylor Frankie Paul remained complicated.

The conversation shifted towards Matthews' ongoing social media feud with Taylor Frankie Paul.

“It’s complicated,” she said, suggesting that the tension between them continues to escalate. Observers have noted that this feud has captivated fans, leading to increased speculation about its future.

Matthews Shares Update on Relationship With Jace Terry

Image of Mikayla Matthews said she was working through issues with Jace Terry.
Source: @mikayla__matt/INSTAGRAM

Mikayla Matthews said she was working through issues with Jace Terry.

Matthews also addressed her estranged husband, Jace Terry, sharing, “We’re working through things.” This revelation has left fans wondering about the status of their relationship and what it may mean for Matthews' emotional well-being.

As her health journey and personal life unfold publicly, Matthews continues to captivate audiences. With her ventures and personal struggles, fans are eager to see what the future holds for this rising star.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.