Mikayla Matthews Addresses Taylor Frankie Paul Feud During Candid Health Update
June 24 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Mikayla Matthews, known for her role in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, recently opened up about her health journey during an interview with "Virtual Reali-Tea" co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real.
Snackish Gives Mikayla Matthews a New Creative Outlet
She shared her experiences and how she satisfies her cravings with her potato chip brand, Snackish.
Matthews revealed that she has equity and creative input in Snackish, which has become a fulfilling venture for her. A source said that this culinary endeavor allows Matthews to combine her love for food with her business aspirations.
Reality Star Addresses Jessi Draper Disagreement
In the interview, Matthews also discussed her public disagreement with Jessi Draper regarding Draper's relationship with Maricano Brunette.
“I just had to say something; it didn’t sit right with me,” Matthews stated, highlighting her stance on the situation. Friends of Matthews noted that she remains passionate about standing up for her beliefs.
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Taylor Frankie Paul Feud Continues to Escalate
The conversation shifted towards Matthews' ongoing social media feud with Taylor Frankie Paul.
“It’s complicated,” she said, suggesting that the tension between them continues to escalate. Observers have noted that this feud has captivated fans, leading to increased speculation about its future.
Matthews Shares Update on Relationship With Jace Terry
Matthews also addressed her estranged husband, Jace Terry, sharing, “We’re working through things.” This revelation has left fans wondering about the status of their relationship and what it may mean for Matthews' emotional well-being.
As her health journey and personal life unfold publicly, Matthews continues to captivate audiences. With her ventures and personal struggles, fans are eager to see what the future holds for this rising star.