Mikayla Matthews Addresses Taylor Frankie Paul Feud During Candid Health Update

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Mikayla Matthews, known for her role in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, recently opened up about her health journey during an interview with "Virtual Reali-Tea" co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real.

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Snackish Gives Mikayla Matthews a New Creative Outlet

Source: UNSPLASH She also reflected on her growing Snackish venture.

She shared her experiences and how she satisfies her cravings with her potato chip brand, Snackish. Matthews revealed that she has equity and creative input in Snackish, which has become a fulfilling venture for her. A source said that this culinary endeavor allows Matthews to combine her love for food with her business aspirations.

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Reality Star Addresses Jessi Draper Disagreement

Source: MEGA Mikayla Matthews defended her comments about Jessi Draper's relationship.

In the interview, Matthews also discussed her public disagreement with Jessi Draper regarding Draper's relationship with Maricano Brunette. “I just had to say something; it didn’t sit right with me,” Matthews stated, highlighting her stance on the situation. Friends of Matthews noted that she remains passionate about standing up for her beliefs.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Feud Continues to Escalate

Source: @mikayla__matt/INSTAGRAM; MEGA She admitted her feud with Taylor Frankie Paul remained complicated.

The conversation shifted towards Matthews' ongoing social media feud with Taylor Frankie Paul. “It’s complicated,” she said, suggesting that the tension between them continues to escalate. Observers have noted that this feud has captivated fans, leading to increased speculation about its future.

Matthews Shares Update on Relationship With Jace Terry

Source: @mikayla__matt/INSTAGRAM Mikayla Matthews said she was working through issues with Jace Terry.