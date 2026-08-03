Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Eyes Political Career Following Personal Transformation

Article continues below advertisement

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, known for his role on Jersey Shore, is contemplating a future in politics. During an appearance at the VUE Magazine spring edition party in Wall Township, New Jersey, on May 28, Sorrentino expressed his desire to make a difference. “I’d like to save lives for the next three to five years, with Archangel centers,” he stated, revealing his ambitious plans for recovery centers across the nation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino said he hopes to expand Archangel recovery centers across all 50 states before potentially pursuing a career in politics.

Article continues below advertisement

Sorrentino, 43, aims to establish an Archangel center in each of the 50 states. He candidly noted, “I will introduce everybody to Governor Situation,” suggesting a potential political run is on the horizon. When asked about his political affiliation, he remained noncommittal, saying, “I can’t announce it yet, but, uh, I think the, uh, residents of New Jersey would like no property tax.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino joked that people may one day call him 'Governor Situation' while hinting at future political ambitions in New Jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2024, Sorrentino plans to open his own recovery and treatment centers, a significant move for someone who has battled addiction. Reflecting on his past struggles, he wrote on Instagram, “If you had told me 10 years ago that the U.S. government would send me to prison, strip me of my passport and voting rights, and hit me with millions in penalties, I would have thought it was game over.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The reality star reflected on overcoming prison, addiction and financial penalties, saying he rebuilt his life through sobriety and personal growth.

Article continues below advertisement

After serving eight months in federal prison for tax evasion, Sorrentino has successfully turned his life around. He shared his journey, stating, “Against all odds, I turned my life around. Today, I’m happily married with three amazing kids, a published author, nine years sober, and about to launch my own treatment centers: @thearchangelcenters.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sorrentino’s marriage to Lauren in November 2018 has further solidified his personal transformation. He previously disclosed his struggles with substance abuse to Us Weekly, stating, “I had an obsessive personality and everything I did was zero or a hundred.”

Article continues below advertisement

As Sorrentino contemplates entering the political arena, he joins a growing cohort of reality TV stars pursuing political ambitions. Spencer Pratt, another reality personality, also campaigned for mayor of Los Angeles. Comments from fellow celebrities reflect mixed sentiments about this trend. Lisa Rinna remarked, “Not a reality star,” regarding Pratt’s campaign, highlighting concerns about celebrity credentials in politics.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The TV star said his marriage to Lauren Sorrentino and their family have played an important role in the positive changes he has made since leaving prison.