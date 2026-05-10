Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Run: Celebrities React — From Meghan McCain to Lauren Conrad and More

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Andy Cohen

Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on Spencer Pratt's mayoral campaign.

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Audrina Patridge

Source: MEGA Audrina Patridge rallied behind Spencer Pratt's campaign.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Pratt's The Hills costar Audrina Patridge expressed excitement about his run for mayor of Los Angeles. "He impressed me. I listened to some of his interviews, and at first when I heard, I was like, 'Wait, is he really doing it? Is it a joke? Is it real?'" she added. "But he is, and he is very intelligent, and I think that he would make a lot of change to L.A. and he would follow through with what he said. I'm rooting for him." Patridge said she hopes Pratt can help restore Los Angeles to what it was like "15 years ago when it was fun to go out."

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Brody Jenner

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari said Brody Jenner 'is going to endorse' his best friend.

Jenner voiced support for Pratt by commenting on his costar's post, calling him a "legend." One day after Pratt's candidacy announcement triggered backlash, Jenner took to Instagram to defend his longtime friend. "Let me clear something up. Spencer Pratt graduated from USC with a bachelor's degree in political science. He's genuinely one of the smartest people I've ever met. He didn't 'end up' in reality TV, he chose it because he loved it and understood the opportunity," he wrote in an Instagram Story post. "And for everyone out there saying he 'doesn't have a job,' that just shows how little they understand the industry," Jenner added. "Being on a television show, yes, even a so-called 'reality' show, is real work. The shooting schedules are long, intense, and often more demanding than many of the traditional jobs people love to look down on." Jenner concluded his post with praise for Pratt, telling his followers, "Spencer isn't afraid to think differently or speak up, and that's exactly what this city needs. He has my vote, because at the very least, he has the backbone to stand up to career politicians who've done little to actually move Los Angeles forward."

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Jeanie Buss

Source: MEGA Jeanie Buss has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

American executive Jeanie Buss has not publicly weighed in on the Los Angeles mayoral election, but she let her donation do the talking! According to FOX 11, the Women of Wrestling co-owner donated $1,800 to Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral campaign, which is the maximum allowed amount under local election laws.

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Joe Rogan

Source: PowerfulJRE/YOUTUBE Andy Cohen called Joe Rogan a 'f------ idiot' after endorsing Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles mayor.

In an episode of his podcast, Rogan backed Pratt's mayoral campaign by publicly endorsing him. "I can't vote for you, but I'm rooting for you," he said. "I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you."

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Josh Duhamel

Source: MEGA Tomi Lahren asked Josh Duhamel's thoughts about Spencer Pratt's shift into politics.

On the "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast, host Tomi Lahren asked Josh Duhamel to weigh in on Pratt running for mayor. "I've heard him a couple times," he responded. "I think I saw him on one of the talk shows." The All My Children alum acknowledged that Pratt "is very passionate" about his political shift and "seems to know what he's talking about." "I don't know if he's going to win," he added. As Lahren blasted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over her wildfire response, she pointed out she is confident of Pratt because "that [Los Angeles wildfires] is his whole issue." "Yeah, I think that's just one of the many things that people are struggling with there," Duhamel agreed. "But then again, I'm not going to hold out."

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Katharine McPhee

Source: MEGA As of April, Spencer Pratt has raised more money than Karen Bass.

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Katharine McPhee has not publicly backed Pratt, but she is among the donors who contributed to the $539,616.85 he has raised for his mayoral campaign since January.

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Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lauren Conrad said she has not spoken to Spencer Pratt in decades.

On the April 8 episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Cavallari, host Jenna Bush Hager asked Cavallari, Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad whether they support Pratt's political plans. "I've seen it everywhere," Cavallari said before adding sarcastically, "New to me!" "Well, I'm not a resident of Los Angeles," Conrad said before Cavallari chimed in, "I don't live in L.A. either, but I don't know, he's on to something, so we'll see what happens. I will always have a soft spot for Spencer." As Hager awkwardly said Conrad was avoiding eye contact with her, she asked whether they "have all healed any past beef." "Sure. You're asking me about someone I haven't spoken to in decades," Conrad answered.

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Meghan McCain

Source: MEGA She predicted the outcome of the Los Angeles mayoral race.

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Nick Viall

Source: MEGA Nick Viall is among Spencer Pratt's supporters.

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Ryan Gary Raddon

Source: MEGA Ryan Gary Raddon also commented on Spencer Pratt's announcement.

"let's go!" Ryan Gary Raddon simply commented under Pratt's January update.

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Stephanie Pratt

Source: MEGA Stephanie Pratt refused to support his brother in his political journey.

Spencer's sister Stephanie Pratt raised doubts about his qualifications for the role and urged voters to reconsider their support in a series of since-deleted tweets. "Spencer has done great work for the palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity," she pointed out. Sharing the reason behind her decision, Stephanie claimed, "Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn't belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA." She alleged in another tweet, "Almost forgot how it all started- he's the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15. I've kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn't be running LA. Thank you. Amen."

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Wendy Moniz

Source: MEGA Wendy Moniz praised Spencer Pratt's passion for his political ambitions.