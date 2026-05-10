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Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Run: Celebrities React — From Meghan McCain to Lauren Conrad and More

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

As of April, Spencer Pratt has pulled ahead of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in campaign funding for the Los Angeles mayoral race.

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May 10 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Andy Cohen

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube

Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on Spencer Pratt's mayoral campaign.

Spencer Pratt's mayoral bid is tearing Hollywood apart.

During the April 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen was asked for his opinion on Pratt's political move a year after The Hills alum lost his home in the Palisades Fire.

"If anyone is qualified to be mayor of L.A.," the host said.

Kristin Cavallari, who was a guest on Cohen's show, said she was "shocked, obviously."

"But if you actually listen to him, he knows his stuff. He's very well-spoken. Of course, Brody [Jenner] is going to endorse him, that's his best friend," she added. "Unless you live in L.A., it's kind of hard to have an opinion. These people lost their homes [in the wildfires], they lost everything and so people are fired up and I have empathy [for] them. I'm here for it and I honestly could see him winning. People in California really are excited about him."

When Cavallari mentioned Joe Rogan and his endorsement of Pratt, Cohen snapped, "Oh, Rogan, the great mind of the universe. Joe f------ Rogan. What a f------ idiot. Sorry."

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Audrina Patridge

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spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

Audrina Patridge rallied behind Spencer Pratt's campaign.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Pratt's The Hills costar Audrina Patridge expressed excitement about his run for mayor of Los Angeles.

"He impressed me. I listened to some of his interviews, and at first when I heard, I was like, 'Wait, is he really doing it? Is it a joke? Is it real?'" she added. "But he is, and he is very intelligent, and I think that he would make a lot of change to L.A. and he would follow through with what he said. I'm rooting for him."

Patridge said she hopes Pratt can help restore Los Angeles to what it was like "15 years ago when it was fun to go out."

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Brody Jenner

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari said Brody Jenner 'is going to endorse' his best friend.

Jenner voiced support for Pratt by commenting on his costar's post, calling him a "legend."

One day after Pratt's candidacy announcement triggered backlash, Jenner took to Instagram to defend his longtime friend.

"Let me clear something up. Spencer Pratt graduated from USC with a bachelor's degree in political science. He's genuinely one of the smartest people I've ever met. He didn't 'end up' in reality TV, he chose it because he loved it and understood the opportunity," he wrote in an Instagram Story post.

"And for everyone out there saying he 'doesn't have a job,' that just shows how little they understand the industry," Jenner added. "Being on a television show, yes, even a so-called 'reality' show, is real work. The shooting schedules are long, intense, and often more demanding than many of the traditional jobs people love to look down on."

Jenner concluded his post with praise for Pratt, telling his followers, "Spencer isn't afraid to think differently or speak up, and that's exactly what this city needs. He has my vote, because at the very least, he has the backbone to stand up to career politicians who've done little to actually move Los Angeles forward."

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Jeanie Buss

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

Jeanie Buss has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

American executive Jeanie Buss has not publicly weighed in on the Los Angeles mayoral election, but she let her donation do the talking!

According to FOX 11, the Women of Wrestling co-owner donated $1,800 to Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral campaign, which is the maximum allowed amount under local election laws.

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Joe Rogan

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: PowerfulJRE/YOUTUBE

Andy Cohen called Joe Rogan a 'f------ idiot' after endorsing Spencer Pratt for Los Angeles mayor.

In an episode of his podcast, Rogan backed Pratt's mayoral campaign by publicly endorsing him.

"I can't vote for you, but I'm rooting for you," he said. "I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you."

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Josh Duhamel

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

Tomi Lahren asked Josh Duhamel's thoughts about Spencer Pratt's shift into politics.

On the "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast, host Tomi Lahren asked Josh Duhamel to weigh in on Pratt running for mayor.

"I've heard him a couple times," he responded. "I think I saw him on one of the talk shows."

The All My Children alum acknowledged that Pratt "is very passionate" about his political shift and "seems to know what he's talking about."

"I don't know if he's going to win," he added.

As Lahren blasted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over her wildfire response, she pointed out she is confident of Pratt because "that [Los Angeles wildfires] is his whole issue."

"Yeah, I think that's just one of the many things that people are struggling with there," Duhamel agreed. "But then again, I'm not going to hold out."

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Katharine McPhee

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

As of April, Spencer Pratt has raised more money than Karen Bass.

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Katharine McPhee has not publicly backed Pratt, but she is among the donors who contributed to the $539,616.85 he has raised for his mayoral campaign since January.

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Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Lauren Conrad said she has not spoken to Spencer Pratt in decades.

On the April 8 episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Cavallari, host Jenna Bush Hager asked Cavallari, Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad whether they support Pratt's political plans.

"I've seen it everywhere," Cavallari said before adding sarcastically, "New to me!"

"Well, I'm not a resident of Los Angeles," Conrad said before Cavallari chimed in, "I don't live in L.A. either, but I don't know, he's on to something, so we'll see what happens. I will always have a soft spot for Spencer."

As Hager awkwardly said Conrad was avoiding eye contact with her, she asked whether they "have all healed any past beef."

"Sure. You're asking me about someone I haven't spoken to in decades," Conrad answered.

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Meghan McCain

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

She predicted the outcome of the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Reacting to Pratt's mayoral run, Meghan McCain wrote on X on April 29, "I'm telling you this guy is going to win."

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Nick Viall

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

Nick Viall is among Spencer Pratt's supporters.

When Pratt confirmed his run for office on Instagram, Nick Viall showed support by commenting, "You have my vote."

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Ryan Gary Raddon

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gary Raddon also commented on Spencer Pratt's announcement.

"let's go!" Ryan Gary Raddon simply commented under Pratt's January update.

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Stephanie Pratt

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Pratt refused to support his brother in his political journey.

Spencer's sister Stephanie Pratt raised doubts about his qualifications for the role and urged voters to reconsider their support in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"Spencer has done great work for the palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity," she pointed out.

Sharing the reason behind her decision, Stephanie claimed, "Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn't belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA."

She alleged in another tweet, "Almost forgot how it all started- he's the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15. I've kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn't be running LA. Thank you. Amen."

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Wendy Moniz

spencer pratt los angeles mayoral run celebrities react
Source: MEGA

Wendy Moniz praised Spencer Pratt's passion for his political ambitions.

Wendy Moniz joined the growing list of Spencer's supporters, writing, "Your emotion -born out of being so personally affected - combined with the spitting of FACTS & a passion for change (the NEED for change) was powerful, inspiring & hopeful to witness."

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