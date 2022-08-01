Gym, Tan, Lamaze ClassMike 'The Situation' Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Are Expecting Baby No.2!
There's officially another meatball in the oven: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren announced they're expecting their second child!
"We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family!" they shared in an Instagram post of the family-of-three. "Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023 🤍God is Good 🙏🏼."
The gym fanatic, 40, and his leading lady, 37, are already parents to 14-month-old son Romeo, who looked adorable in his new "big bro" t-shirt.
The New Jersey-based couple's costars were over the moon about the reveal, with Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio commenting, "So so so happy for you guys!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," and Jenni "JWoww" Farley writing, "YASSSSS."
The baby news comes just a couple of weeks after the reality stars had to say goodbye to their dog Moses, whose cancer diagnosis played out on the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
"It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Moses our beloved family dog has just passed 😔," the pair revealed in mid-July. "We cherish the time we had and believe that in fact all dogs do go to Heaven. Thank you for all the continued support and prayers 🙏🏼😔."
Prior to welcoming Romeo, Lauren suffered a miscarriage in 2019, and though it was a tough ordeal to process — especially in front of the cameras — the now-pregnant star managed to find the silver lining.
"That definitely brought us closer together. Mike and I are an open book and that was a big reason why I wanted to share it," she explained to Us Weekly at the time. "Once we shared that, it was like a weight off our back. Just to be able to help other people by sharing my story is always the best thing I can do."
The duo first tried to expand their family after the muscle man returned home from an 8-month jail sentence stemming from tax evasion, and since he had also overcome his addictions, the coparents finally felt everything was falling into place before the tragedy struck.
"It was heart-wrenching," admitted the blonde beauty of her miscarriage. "When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. It was hard. It was really difficult."