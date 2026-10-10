Mike Tyson Predicts Donald Trump Will 'Win' Midterms
Oct. 10 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
Mike Tyson showed his support for Donald Trump during a talk with reporters at the White House on Friday, October 9.
The former professional boxer, 60, was asked how Republicans would manage during November’s upcoming midterm elections.
Donald Trump and Mike Tyson Headed to Syracuse, NY Together on October 9
"I believe Donald Trump is gonna win it," the athlete said in the West Wing's press briefing room before going with the POTUS, 80, to a rally in Syracuse, NY.
Before the two men left for their journey upstate, Trump joked to the media: "I won’t be fighting him today. We’ve been friends for a long time."
At the political convention just hours later, Tyson raved over the billionaire. "There's no way I would be here if it wasn't for a president like Donald Trump," Tyson stated, adding: “I'm just happy to be up here with my president, President Trump!"
Donald Trump and Mike Tyson Have Been Pals Since the 1980s
Tyson and the politician's friendship goes back decades, with Trump previously hosting boxing events for him in Atlantic City, NJ.
When the sportsman returned to the ring to fight Peter McNeeley in August 1995 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand hotel, the businessman came to out to watch and support the match.
Trump and Tyson met in the 1980s, with a new Netflix documentary set to lift the lid on their allyship. The four-part doc will drop on the streamer on October 13.
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Trump — who reportedly paid $11 million to sponsor Tyson's heavyweight boxing match against Michael Spinks in 1988 in Atlantic City — opened up in the series about the fight. The sporting event was held near Trump Plaza at the time.
"I paid a lot of money for that fight, and it was worth it," Trump said on camera. "[Tyson] had the lens on him more than anybody in the world at the time, only because he was winning."
The Hangover actor subsequently knocked out Spinks in a whopping 91 seconds. After Tyson sued his former manager, Bill Cayton, shortly after, Trump stepped in as his business advisor.
Mike Tyson Appeared at Donald Trump’s Second Inauguration in 2025
"One thing I will say, if somebody's disloyal to you once, they'll be disloyal to you again," Trump gushed over the heavyweight boxer in a 1988 interview.
"I'm a friend of the family. I'm a friend of Mike's. And they're going to call their own shots. I'll be an advisor. And he's got a wonderful family, and I can assure you. And if I – in my opinion, I didn't think so. I wouldn't be here," the Celebrity Apprentice alum added.
Tyson also attended Trump's second inauguration in January 2025 alongside fellow supporters Jake and Logan Paul, as well as MMA fighter Conor McGregor.