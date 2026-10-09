Politics 'I Did What He Told Me to Do': Mike Tyson Says He Gave Donald Trump a Letter From Sean 'Diddy' Combs Source: MEGA Mike Tyson helped Diddy communicate with Donald Trump about his sentence. Frank Yemi Oct. 8 2026, Published 9:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mike Tyson has confirmed that he assisted Sean "Diddy" Combs in obtaining a personal letter for President Donald Trump, the request having come directly from the imprisoned music mogul. The former heavyweight boxing champion spoke on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live program and confirmed reports that he had helped Combs get a message to the White House when the rapper was trying to obtain a presidential pardon.

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Mike Tyson Reveals What Diddy Asked Him to Do

Source: MEGA Mike Tyson revealed how he helped Diddy.

While talking to Tyson, Cohen asked him if he was friends with Combs and whether they had kept in touch since the rapper went to prison. Tyson stated that the two were on friendly terms and added that they had spoken on the phone once. "He wanted me to give a letter to the president," Tyson explained. When Cohen asked if he had carried out the request, the boxing legend didn't hesitate. "I did what he told me to do, yeah," Tyson replied. That admission represents the first instance in which Tyson has publicly acknowledged having taken part in delivering the letter.

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Mike Tyson Was Reportedly Uneasy About the Favor

Source: MEGA Mike Tyson was hesitant about helping his pal Diddy.

The fact came to light months after The Sun stated that Tyson had personally handed over a letter from Combs to Trump during a visit to the White House in November 2025. At that time, an unnamed source stated that Tyson had been uncomfortable about getting involved but had agreed to help all the same. The person who provided the information said that the ex-boxer had not anticipated being asked to do such a thing and had been nervous about carrying out the request. In his talk with Cohen, Tyson didn't go into any further detail about those feelings.

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Donald Trump Already Responded to Diddy's Pardon Request

Source: MEGA Donald Trump once had a friendship with Diddy.

Before, Trump said that Combs had approached him in order to ask for clemency. The president stated in January to The New York Times that the rapper had sent in his request by letter, even though he said a pardon was not under consideration. Once Trump and Combs were part of the same set of celebrity circles, but their relationship deteriorated after the music executive made a public criticism of him. The president has admitted that because of their history, it is more difficult to grant Combs a pardon.

Diddy Remains Behind Bars After His Conviction

Source: MEGA Diddy is looking forward to his release date.