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'I Did What He Told Me to Do': Mike Tyson Says He Gave Donald Trump a Letter From Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Mike Tyson red carpet
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson helped Diddy communicate with Donald Trump about his sentence.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 9:17 p.m. ET

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Mike Tyson has confirmed that he assisted Sean "Diddy" Combs in obtaining a personal letter for President Donald Trump, the request having come directly from the imprisoned music mogul.

The former heavyweight boxing champion spoke on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live program and confirmed reports that he had helped Combs get a message to the White House when the rapper was trying to obtain a presidential pardon.

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Mike Tyson Reveals What Diddy Asked Him to Do

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Mike Tyson at the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson revealed how he helped Diddy.

While talking to Tyson, Cohen asked him if he was friends with Combs and whether they had kept in touch since the rapper went to prison.

Tyson stated that the two were on friendly terms and added that they had spoken on the phone once.

"He wanted me to give a letter to the president," Tyson explained.

When Cohen asked if he had carried out the request, the boxing legend didn't hesitate.

"I did what he told me to do, yeah," Tyson replied.

That admission represents the first instance in which Tyson has publicly acknowledged having taken part in delivering the letter.

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Mike Tyson Was Reportedly Uneasy About the Favor

Mike Tyson at Greece airport
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson was hesitant about helping his pal Diddy.

The fact came to light months after The Sun stated that Tyson had personally handed over a letter from Combs to Trump during a visit to the White House in November 2025.

At that time, an unnamed source stated that Tyson had been uncomfortable about getting involved but had agreed to help all the same.

The person who provided the information said that the ex-boxer had not anticipated being asked to do such a thing and had been nervous about carrying out the request.

In his talk with Cohen, Tyson didn't go into any further detail about those feelings.

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Donald Trump Already Responded to Diddy's Pardon Request

Donald Trump at the White House lawn.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump once had a friendship with Diddy.

Before, Trump said that Combs had approached him in order to ask for clemency.

The president stated in January to The New York Times that the rapper had sent in his request by letter, even though he said a pardon was not under consideration.

Once Trump and Combs were part of the same set of celebrity circles, but their relationship deteriorated after the music executive made a public criticism of him.

The president has admitted that because of their history, it is more difficult to grant Combs a pardon.

Diddy Remains Behind Bars After His Conviction

Diddy on the red carpet
Source: MEGA

Diddy is looking forward to his release date.

Combs is now serving a sentence of 50 months in a federal prison, having been found guilty in July 2025 of two charges relating to transportation for the purpose of p-----------.

He was found not guilty in the case of the more serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering.

He was also fined $500,000 and given a sentence of five years' supervised release after serving his prison term.

He is still being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, N.J.

Even though Tyson's involvement has been confirmed, there is no sign that Trump's stance on giving Combs a pardon has altered.

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