'What an Embarrassment': Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Draws Controversy After Young YouTube Star, 27, Defeats Older Boxing Champion, 58

The heated meet-up in the ring saw Tyson lose steam in round three and never seemed to be able to get Paul in a vulnerable spot. Luckily for the social media star, he was able to slam The Hangover alum numerous times.

"Jake Paul can’t finish a 58-year-old who has the mobility of a tree. We got to collectively agree to stop paying attention to this Jake Paul circus. What an embarrassment to boxing," Daniel Valente penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Love @MikeTyson. Always have, always will. But 58 is 58. Plus, the legs just wasn’t there. Old is old. Thank G-- he didn’t get knocked out. Now it’s time for @jakepaul to get in the ring with a Top 10 fighter — or H---, a Champion. No more BBall players, strikers from MMA, or old men. It’s time for Jake to get into a real fight. He’s good enough! Make it happen," commentator Stephen A. Smith pointed out.