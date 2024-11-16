'What an Embarrassment': Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Draws Controversy After Young YouTube Star, 27, Defeats Older Boxing Champion, 58
Jake Paul won his highly anticipated fight against world-renowned boxing legend Mike Tyson.
The 27-year-old secured a victory during the Friday, November 15, match in Texas via unanimous decision against the 58-year-old after going all eight rounds. However, the public was stunned to see the former professional athlete taken down by the YouTube star.
The heated meet-up in the ring saw Tyson lose steam in round three and never seemed to be able to get Paul in a vulnerable spot. Luckily for the social media star, he was able to slam The Hangover alum numerous times.
"Jake Paul can’t finish a 58-year-old who has the mobility of a tree. We got to collectively agree to stop paying attention to this Jake Paul circus. What an embarrassment to boxing," Daniel Valente penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Love @MikeTyson. Always have, always will. But 58 is 58. Plus, the legs just wasn’t there. Old is old. Thank G-- he didn’t get knocked out. Now it’s time for @jakepaul to get in the ring with a Top 10 fighter — or H---, a Champion. No more BBall players, strikers from MMA, or old men. It’s time for Jake to get into a real fight. He’s good enough! Make it happen," commentator Stephen A. Smith pointed out.
"Lamest fight I've ever witnessed," another fan emphasized about the event, which was streamed on Netflix.
"Jake Paul really think he the s--- like dude you’re fighting a SENIOR. Younger Mike Tyson would’ve had you on the floor in seconds let’s be so FR right now," a second noted.
In an interview following the match, Paul was asked if he took it easy on Tyson when he realized the older man was losing steam. "Yeah, definitely," he explained. "Definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt."
During the televised gathering, the audience could be heard booing as Paul seemed to clench a victory. The former Disney Channel star clarified that despite the backlash, he was "just surviving in the ring."
"So I couldn't really get him to engage me or slip shots and do something super cool or whatever, but I don't care about what people have to say," Paul noted. "They're always going to have something to say and that it is what it is."
As OK! previously reported, Paul's mother, Pam Stepnick, slammed Tyson after the opponents got into a heated verbal exchange before they hit the ring. "You slap harder than him," she told her son in a video shared on social media.