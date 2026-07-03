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Milania Giudice Arrest Report Details Domestic Dispute at Mom Teresa's Home

Photo of Milania Giudice.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice was arrested and faced a simple assault charge after a domestic dispute.

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July 3 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

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Milania Giudice is facing a simple assault charge after a domestic dispute at Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ New Jersey home.

The 20-year-old daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was arrested May 14 after officers responded to a 911 call from her sister Gabriella Giudice, who was identified as the reporting party. According to the Montville Police Department report, Gabriella said her sister was “acting erratically.”

Police said Milania was “throwing food [and] candles” during the dispute. The report also said no weapons were involved and no injuries were reported.

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What Police Reported

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Image of Police said Milania Giudice was throwing food and candles during the incident.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Police said Milania Giudice was throwing food and candles during the incident.

Milania was arrested with “double-locked” handcuffs and charged with one count of simple assault. She has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

She is due back in court for a hearing on July 14.

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Image of The reported dispute happened at Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas’ New Jersey home.
Source: MEGA

The reported dispute happened at Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas’ New Jersey home.

“The biggest mistake people make in cases like this is treating a police report as if it proves what happened. It does not,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case.

“Early reports are often based on emotional statements, secondhand accounts, and what officers are able to piece together in the middle of a chaotic family dispute. A simple assault charge can also sound more serious than the facts ultimately turn out to be, and it does not necessarily mean anyone suffered a major injury,” he explained.

“Right now, the fair conclusion is simply that an allegation was made, police believed there was probable cause, and the evidence still has to be reviewed,” he added.

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Milania Speaks on TikTok

Image of Milania Giudice later addressed her arrest in a TikTok video.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice later addressed her arrest in a TikTok video.

Milania addressed the incident Monday on TikTok, telling followers, “It is what it is. S–t happens in life. It is what it is. You gotta learn from it and just become a better person and talk about it.”

She said in the since-deleted video she was “not in a good area in [her] life” at the time.

“I’ve been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me,” Milania said. “Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don’t.”

The Case Ahead

Image of Her sister Gabriella Giudice alerted the authorities about the chaotic family dispute.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Her sister Gabriella Giudice alerted authorities about the chaotic family dispute.

“Domestic-dispute cases are also misunderstood because the person who called police does not necessarily control what happens next,” Spodek cautioned.

“Once a complaint is filed, prosecutors may look at body-camera footage, 911 calls, photographs, witness statements, and any other available evidence,” he added, “even if the family later reconciles or someone changes their account.”

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