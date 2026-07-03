Milania Giudice Arrest Report Details Domestic Dispute at Mom Teresa's Home
July 3 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Milania Giudice is facing a simple assault charge after a domestic dispute at Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ New Jersey home.
The 20-year-old daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was arrested May 14 after officers responded to a 911 call from her sister Gabriella Giudice, who was identified as the reporting party. According to the Montville Police Department report, Gabriella said her sister was “acting erratically.”
Police said Milania was “throwing food [and] candles” during the dispute. The report also said no weapons were involved and no injuries were reported.
What Police Reported
Milania was arrested with “double-locked” handcuffs and charged with one count of simple assault. She has reportedly pleaded not guilty.
She is due back in court for a hearing on July 14.
“The biggest mistake people make in cases like this is treating a police report as if it proves what happened. It does not,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case.
“Early reports are often based on emotional statements, secondhand accounts, and what officers are able to piece together in the middle of a chaotic family dispute. A simple assault charge can also sound more serious than the facts ultimately turn out to be, and it does not necessarily mean anyone suffered a major injury,” he explained.
“Right now, the fair conclusion is simply that an allegation was made, police believed there was probable cause, and the evidence still has to be reviewed,” he added.
- Milania Giudice Was 'Acting Erratically' Before Her Arrest, Police Claim: She Was 'Throwing Food and Candles'
- Milania Giudice Accused of Going After 'Multiple People' in 'Explosive Fight' Before Sister Called 911: Source
- Who Is Milania Giudice? 6 Things to Know About Teresa Giudice's Daughter After Her Domestic Violence Arrest
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Milania Speaks on TikTok
Milania addressed the incident Monday on TikTok, telling followers, “It is what it is. S–t happens in life. It is what it is. You gotta learn from it and just become a better person and talk about it.”
She said in the since-deleted video she was “not in a good area in [her] life” at the time.
“I’ve been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me,” Milania said. “Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don’t.”
The Case Ahead
“Domestic-dispute cases are also misunderstood because the person who called police does not necessarily control what happens next,” Spodek cautioned.
“Once a complaint is filed, prosecutors may look at body-camera footage, 911 calls, photographs, witness statements, and any other available evidence,” he added, “even if the family later reconciles or someone changes their account.”