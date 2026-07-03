Milania Giudice Arrest Report Details Domestic Dispute at Mom Teresa's Home

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Milania Giudice is facing a simple assault charge after a domestic dispute at Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ New Jersey home. The 20-year-old daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was arrested May 14 after officers responded to a 911 call from her sister Gabriella Giudice, who was identified as the reporting party. According to the Montville Police Department report, Gabriella said her sister was “acting erratically.” Police said Milania was “throwing food [and] candles” during the dispute. The report also said no weapons were involved and no injuries were reported.

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What Police Reported

Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM Police said Milania Giudice was throwing food and candles during the incident.

Milania was arrested with “double-locked” handcuffs and charged with one count of simple assault. She has reportedly pleaded not guilty. She is due back in court for a hearing on July 14.

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Source: MEGA The reported dispute happened at Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas’ New Jersey home.

“The biggest mistake people make in cases like this is treating a police report as if it proves what happened. It does not,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case. “Early reports are often based on emotional statements, secondhand accounts, and what officers are able to piece together in the middle of a chaotic family dispute. A simple assault charge can also sound more serious than the facts ultimately turn out to be, and it does not necessarily mean anyone suffered a major injury,” he explained. “Right now, the fair conclusion is simply that an allegation was made, police believed there was probable cause, and the evidence still has to be reviewed,” he added.

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Milania Speaks on TikTok

Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM Milania Giudice later addressed her arrest in a TikTok video.

Milania addressed the incident Monday on TikTok, telling followers, “It is what it is. S–t happens in life. It is what it is. You gotta learn from it and just become a better person and talk about it.” She said in the since-deleted video she was “not in a good area in [her] life” at the time. “I’ve been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me,” Milania said. “Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don’t.”

The Case Ahead

Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM Her sister Gabriella Giudice alerted authorities about the chaotic family dispute.