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Milania Giudice Was 'Acting Erratically' Before Her Arrest, Police Claim: She Was 'Throwing Food and Candles'

milania giudice acting erratically before death police claim
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

Police records claimed Milania Giudice was ‘acting erratically’ before her simple assault arrest.

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July 1 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

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The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice was allegedly "acting erratically" at her mother's home before her simple assault arrest earlier this month.

According to a May 14 police report filed after the incident, Milania's sister Gabriella Giudice contacted authorities in Montville Township, N.J., claiming the 20-year-old had been "throwing things" inside Teresa's residence.

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image of Police records claim Milania Giudice was allegedly ‘throwing food and candles’ inside Teresa Giudice's New Jersey home before her arrest.
Source: MEGA

Police records claim Milania Giudice was allegedly ‘throwing food and candles’ inside Teresa Giudice's New Jersey home before her arrest.

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The document, which was obtained by Us Weekly, alleged Milania had been "throwing food [and] candles," though the identity of the alleged victim was not disclosed. No weapons were involved, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities also noted that Milania was placed in handcuffs during the arrest. Her vehicle was searched "before and after transport."

The report listed Teresa's New Jersey home as the location where the arrest took place.

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Simple Assault Charge Filed

image of Gabriella Giudice contacted police after reporting her sister's alleged ‘erratic’ behavior during the incident.
Source: @gabriella.giudice/Instagram

Gabriella Giudice contacted police after reporting her sister's alleged ‘erratic’ behavior during the incident.

Milania was charged through a summons complaint with one count of simple assault after authorities alleged she caused bodily injury during an incident that occurred at approximately 6:12 p.m. The matter was classified as a domestic violence case, though additional details have not been made public because the complaint remains confidential.

Police Chief Andrew Caggiano confirmed the charge to Us Weekly.

"She was charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault. She was released pending her next court appearance. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation," Andrew said. "Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."

An initial hearing took place on May 19, though no plea was entered.

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Milania Responds to Viral Mugshot Rumors

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As OK! previously reported, Milania recently addressed the controversy for the first time, denying that a widely circulated mugshot was authentic.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday, June 29, she laughed off the image and insisted it had been created using artificial intelligence.

"I have one thing to say, I'm going to save the rest for tomorrow. But that 'mugshot' of me, if you guys really believe. That's AI," she said. "I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."

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Source: @milaniagiudice321/TikTok

'You Gotta Learn From It'

image of Police Chief Andrew Caggiano emphasized that the charge is only an accusation and that Milania Giudice is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Source: @milaniagiudice321/TikTok

Police Chief Andrew Caggiano emphasized that the charge is only an accusation and that Milania Giudice is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

While acknowledging her arrest, Milania hinted that she plans to share more about the incident in the future.

"It is what it is, you gotta learn from it. Just become a better person and talk about it," she continued. "I just was not in a good area in my life. That happens, I've been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me."

"Just because you guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don't," she said, once again insisting the viral mugshot was fake before adding, "I can't believe you guys even believe that's real."

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