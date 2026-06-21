Who Is Milania Giudice? 6 Things to Know About Teresa Giudice's Daughter After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice made headlines after she was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident in May.

On June 11, a news outlet reported that Milania, 20, was arrested on May 14 by New Jersey's Montville Township Police for "simple assault" and "causing bodily injury" after an alleged altercation around 6:12 p.m. A court spokesperson said it was treated as a domestic violence case.

Meanwhile, a source claimed there was "an explosive fight in the house where things escalated," which resulted in Milania's arrest. She was scheduled to appear in court on May 19, though she did not enter a plea at the time, per the outlet.

Following the reports, the college student seemed to break her silence through a series of cryptic social media posts.

In one update, she posted an image of a roadside sign with the text, "None of us sit high enough to look down on anybody. Be humble."

Milania also shared a meme that read, "Me and my mama so close sometimes I be forgetting I'm talking to my mama," along with a crying emoji.

As OK! reported, Milania has had previous run-ins with authorities, including a vehicle collision in May 2024 — though the other driver was ultimately deemed responsible for the accident following a police investigation.