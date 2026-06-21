Who Is Milania Giudice? 6 Things to Know About Teresa Giudice's Daughter After Her Domestic Violence Arrest
June 21 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Milania Giudice Was Arrested Following an Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice made headlines after she was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident in May.
On June 11, a news outlet reported that Milania, 20, was arrested on May 14 by New Jersey's Montville Township Police for "simple assault" and "causing bodily injury" after an alleged altercation around 6:12 p.m. A court spokesperson said it was treated as a domestic violence case.
Meanwhile, a source claimed there was "an explosive fight in the house where things escalated," which resulted in Milania's arrest. She was scheduled to appear in court on May 19, though she did not enter a plea at the time, per the outlet.
Following the reports, the college student seemed to break her silence through a series of cryptic social media posts.
In one update, she posted an image of a roadside sign with the text, "None of us sit high enough to look down on anybody. Be humble."
Milania also shared a meme that read, "Me and my mama so close sometimes I be forgetting I'm talking to my mama," along with a crying emoji.
As OK! reported, Milania has had previous run-ins with authorities, including a vehicle collision in May 2024 — though the other driver was ultimately deemed responsible for the accident following a police investigation.
Milania Giudice Is One of Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters
Milania, third daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was born on February 2, 2006.
In 2022, Rihanna spoke highly of Teresa's parenting style, saying the reality star — who is also a mom to daughters Gia, Gabriella and Audriana — "does not play about her kids."
"She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," Rihanna told Elle.
Teresa responded to the singer's comment, saying, "It shows that, you know, people see that I am a good mom because sometimes you don't know if you're doing a good job as a mom. But then when I look at my daughters, I'm like, 'Yes, I'm doing a good job.'"
Milania Giudice Dreamed of Becoming an Actress From a Young Age
In a 2016 interview about her YouTube channel, then-10-year-old Milania revealed she and her unnamed friend "always wanted to be actresses and stuff."
"We always wanted to do fun things on YouTube, 'cause we would always watch videos, so we put a video together, and we edited it. It was really cool," she shared.
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Milania Giudice Walked the Runway at New York Fashion Week
Milania stepped into the fashion spotlight at age 10 when she walked for Tumbler & Tipsy during New York Fashion Week in 2019. The appearance came just one week after she and her younger sister, Audriana, had taken the catwalk for Rookie USA.
Milania Giudice Launched Her Music Career With a Debut Single
In 2019, Milania showed off her vocal skills in her debut single, "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." The hip-hop dance track, produced and written by Nitt Da Grit, was featured in an episode of RHONJ.
"I think the song is so catchy! I really think it's going to be a No. 1!" Teresa gushed about her daughter's song.
Milania also performed the tune during a trip in the Bahamas with her dad in 2022.
"You are adorable," Joe captioned the post.
Milania Giudice Is Pursuing Her Studies at the University of Tampa
Teresa announced in a May 2024 post her third daughter decided to attend the University of Tampa in the fall.
"Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can't wait to see what you accomplish within your four years, make mommy proud," the proud matriarch wrote in the caption.
In an April 2025 Instagram Live, Milania confirmed her major is advertisement and public relations.