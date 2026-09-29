Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Says Her Family Put Her 'Under Conservation' Like Britney Spears During Emotional Police Bodycam Meltdown
Sept. 29 2026, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET
Milania Giudice accused her family of treating her like Britney Spears, referencing the pop star's conservatorship in new bodycam footage from her airport meltdown.
"I'm under conservation from my parents," Giudice, 20, said in police bodycam footage. "Or some Britney Spears bulls---."
Milania Giudice Compared Her Family's Actions to Britney Spears
A conservatorship is a legal arrangement in which a judge appoints an adult to manage the affairs of another adult unable to care for themselves.
This notably happened to the "Toxic" singer, 44, whose father, Jamie Spears, managed her personal life and estate from February 2008 to November 2021 following her public mental health struggles and involuntary psychiatric hospitalizations.
Milania Giudice's Airport Meltdown Went Viral
As OK! previously reported, the college student made headlines on September 24 after posting and deleting a heated exchange with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and older sister Gia Giudice at the Tampa International Airport while surrounded by police.
"This is what we do now," Milania repeated several times as she pointed her phone's camera at her mother, 54.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star responded only by saying, "I love you," multiple times.
- Britney Spears' Family 'Terrified' Pop Star Is 'Losing Control' After Erratic Car Video Goes Viral: Report
- Britney Spears Conservatorship Officially Terminated, Judge Rules
- Britney Spears Says Being in the Real World After Conservatorship Is ‘Scary’ and ‘Overwhelming’: ‘I’m Tired of People Being So Judgmental’
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Milania Giudice Reportedly Was Experiencing 'Suicidal Thoughts'
More details emerged in the days that followed, with the teen reportedly experiencing "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown" before cops were called to the airport, according to CAD logs obtained by OK!.
Bodycam footage from the incident also revealed that Teresa claimed Milania had fentanyl in her system, as she pleaded with her daughter, saying that she "just wanted to save her life."
"I was laced," Milania replied, per the footage.
The University of Tampa student's manager confirmed to People on September 25 that she was now under professional care.
Teresa Giudice Broke Silence on Milania's 'Significant Psychological Trauma'
Teresa addressed her daughter's situation in a lengthy message on Monday, September 28, noting Milania is dealing with immense grief after her childhood best friend, Victoria Zardoya, tragically died at age 20 on July 27. Victoria succumbed to serious injuries after an accidental fall at the historic Fort Dade ruins on Egmont Key, Fla.
"As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than the health, safety, and well-being of my children. The past few months have been incredibly difficult for our family," she wrote. "Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends. Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can truly prepare for."
It's unclear who the second "best friend" Teresa was referring to, however, Milania also lost her great-grandmother earlier this month.
Teresa emphasized that her focus was on Milania and "making sure she's surrounded by love, family, support and the care she needs."
"She is a young woman going through an incredibly different and deeply personal time," the New Jersey native continued. "She deserves the opportunity to heal without being analyzed publicly."