Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Says Her Family Put Her 'Under Conservation' Like Britney Spears During Emotional Police Bodycam Meltdown

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Milania Giudice accused her family of treating her like Britney Spears, referencing the pop star's conservatorship in new bodycam footage from her airport meltdown. "I'm under conservation from my parents," Giudice, 20, said in police bodycam footage. "Or some Britney Spears bulls---."

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Milania Giudice Compared Her Family's Actions to Britney Spears

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice first sparked speculation about her airport meltdown after posting and deleting a video on September 24.

A conservatorship is a legal arrangement in which a judge appoints an adult to manage the affairs of another adult unable to care for themselves. This notably happened to the "Toxic" singer, 44, whose father, Jamie Spears, managed her personal life and estate from February 2008 to November 2021 following her public mental health struggles and involuntary psychiatric hospitalizations.

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Milania Giudice's Airport Meltdown Went Viral

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

As OK! previously reported, the college student made headlines on September 24 after posting and deleting a heated exchange with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and older sister Gia Giudice at the Tampa International Airport while surrounded by police. "This is what we do now," Milania repeated several times as she pointed her phone's camera at her mother, 54. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star responded only by saying, "I love you," multiple times.

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Milania Giudice Reportedly Was Experiencing 'Suicidal Thoughts'

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram; MEGA Teresa Giudice claimed she was trying to 'save' Milania Giudice's life in the bodycam footage.

More details emerged in the days that followed, with the teen reportedly experiencing "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown" before cops were called to the airport, according to CAD logs obtained by OK!. Bodycam footage from the incident also revealed that Teresa claimed Milania had fentanyl in her system, as she pleaded with her daughter, saying that she "just wanted to save her life." "I was laced," Milania replied, per the footage. The University of Tampa student's manager confirmed to People on September 25 that she was now under professional care.

Teresa Giudice Broke Silence on Milania's 'Significant Psychological Trauma'

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice has starred on all 14 seasons of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey.'