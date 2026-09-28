Teresa Giudice Claims Daughter Milania Had 'Fentanyl in Her System' During Airport Meltdown, Police Bodycam Footage Reveals

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Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice alleged her 20-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, had fentanyl in her system during her airport meltdown earlier this month. The mom-of-four's claim was revealed in newly released bodycam footage.

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Teresa Giudice Claimed Fentanyl Was in Daughter Milania's System

Source: MEGA ; @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM Teresa Giudice shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"I just want to save your life, that's all," Teresa, 54, told her daughter as the two of them and two police officers waited in an airport elevator, according to video obtained by TMZ on Monday, September 28. The Bravo star then appeared to address the officers, telling them, "She has fentanyl in her system." Milania, dressed in a yellow sweatsuit and holding her phone, responded by only repeating, "Because I was laced." Teresa told Milania that she was only trying to "save her," while her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, called her "reckless." It's unclear if the RHONJ star was alluding to Milania currently having the drug in her system or a previous time.

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Teresa Giudice Spoke Out Amid Bodycam Footage

Source: MEGA Milania Giudice suffered the heartbreaking loss of her childhood best friend in July.

As the bodycam footage hit headlines, Teresa addressed the situation in a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram Stories. "As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than the health, safety, and well-being of my children. The past few months have been incredibly difficult for our family," she wrote. "Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends. Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can truly prepare for." The reality TV star emphasized that her focus was on Milania and "making sure she's surrounded by love, family, support and the care she needs." "She is a young woman going through an incredibly different and deeply personal time," Teresa continued. "She deserves the opportunity to heal without being analyzed publicly."

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Milania Giudice Posted and Deleted Video That Showed Heated Airport Interaction

Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM Milania Giudice is currently surrounded by 'people who love her' amid her mental health crisis.

The college student made headlines on September 24 after posting and deleting a video that showed a heated exchange with her mom and sister, 25, at the Tampa International Airport while surrounded by police. "This is what we do now," Milania said repeatedly as she pointed her phone's camera at her mother. Teresa responded only by telling her daughter that she loved her several times.

Milania Giudice Allegedly Had 'Suicidal Thoughts'

Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM A rep for Milania Giudice confirmed on September 25 that she was under the care of professionals.