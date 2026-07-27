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Milania Giudice Mourns Childhood Friend Victoria Zardoya, 20, After Tragic Accident: 'There Are No Words for This Kind of Pain'

image of Milania Giudice
Source: @milania.ggiudice/INSTAGRAM

Milania Giudice is mourning the heartbreaking loss of her childhood friend Victoria Zardoya.

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July 27 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

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Milania Giudice is mourning the heartbreaking loss of one of her oldest friends.

The 20-year-old daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice paid tribute to her childhood friend Victoria Zardoya, 20, after she died in a tragic accident, prompting an outpouring of emotional messages from the entire Giudice family.

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Joe Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

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image of Joe Giudice shared an emotional tribute, calling Victoria 'like a daughter.'
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice shared an emotional tribute, calling Victoria Zardoya 'like a daughter.'

Joe, 54, announced Victoria's death in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, July 26, revealing she had become part of the family after growing up alongside Milania.

"There are no words for this kind of pain," he wrote. "Victoria, you were like a daughter to me. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can't believe you're gone."

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star reflected on how quickly life can change.

"To think that a simple fall while just being young and having fun could take such a beautiful life is heartbreaking," Joe continued. "You were only 20 years old, with your whole future ahead of you. Life is so fragile. In one moment, everything can change. Please don't take a single day or the people you love for granted."

He ended his tribute by writing, "I will never forget you. You will always have a place in our hearts. My heart is with your family. Rest in peace, beautiful girl. Until we meet again."

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Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

The former reality star said Victoria Zardoya's death came after 'a simple fall while just being young and having fun.'

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'We Love Victoria'

image of Milania Giudice honored Victoria Zardoya by posting childhood photos before sharing a quote about the pain of nostalgia.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

Milania Giudice honored Victoria Zardoya by posting childhood photos before sharing a quote about the pain of nostalgia.

Milania shared a series of throwback photos with Victoria on her Instagram Story, remembering the friend she had known since childhood.

She later reposted a quote that read, "Lowkey hate nostalgia because what do you mean I can never go back," offering a glimpse into her grief.

Milania reposted another quote that said, "Now I have to remember you for longer than I have known you."

Teresa also paid tribute by sharing a simple message on her Instagram Story: "We love Victoria." She also commented on Joe's post with a heart emoji and praying hands.

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More Emotional Tributes

image of Gia Giudice and Audriana Giudice also paid tribute, with Gia writing that 'Heaven gained a beautiful angel today.'
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice and Audriana Giudice also paid tribute, with Gia writing, 'Heaven gained a beautiful angel today.'

Two of Melania's sisters, Gia and Audriana Giudice, also remembered Victoria with heartfelt messages.

"Heaven gained a beautiful angel today," Gia wrote on her Instagram Story. "We love you Victoria."

In a separate post, she reflected on Victoria's lifelong friendship with Milania, writing, "Milania and Victoria shared a bond that was never broken. 20 years too young my sweet angel."

Audriana described Victoria as more than just a friend.

"There are no words that can make sense of this," she wrote. "You were truly one of the most beautiful souls inside and out. You weren't just a close friend but you were a part of our family and I'll always be grateful that I got to grow up with you."

She continued, "Losing you doesn't feel real and I don't think it ever will. You had so much life left to live. Thank you for every laugh and every memory. Rest in peace beautiful girl. You will be loved and missed forever."

Official Cause of Death Not Yet Released

image of An official cause of death has not yet been released.
Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram

An official cause of death has not yet been released.

An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Victoria attended the University of Tampa alongside Milania.

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