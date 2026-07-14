Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Accused of Striking Victim in the Head During Intense Fight That Led to Domestic Violence Arrest
July 14 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
New shocking details have been revealed about what allegedly led to the domestic violence arrest of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice.
The 20-year-old appeared virtually alongside her attorney, Alan Kraminsky, at Montville Township Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 14, where a judge alleged Milania "knowingly caused bodily injury" to a victim only identified as LR.
Milania Giudice Allegedly Struck Victim With Her Fist
"Specifically by striking the victim, LR, in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute … a disorderly person’s offense," the court documents obtained by a news outlet revealed.
The college student reportedly appeared solemn as she sat beside her attorney, who spoke on her behalf.
Milania, who wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and full glam makeup, is set to return to court for a hearing in August, where a judge will determine whether she is guilty. If convicted, she could face up to six months in jail, probation and fines exceeding $500.
Inside Milania Giudice's Domestic Violence Arrest
As OK! previously reported, the college student was arrested at her mother, 54, and stepfather Luis "Louie" Ruelas' Montville, N.J., home on May 14.
Her older sister Gabriella Giudice called the police around 6:15 p.m. to report that Milania was "acting erratically" and “throwing food [and] candles” during a “domestic violence dispute” at the family home.
- Milania Giudice Was 'Acting Erratically' Before Her Arrest, Police Claim: She Was 'Throwing Food and Candles'
- Milania Giudice Accused of Going After 'Multiple People' in 'Explosive Fight' Before Sister Called 911: Source
- Who Is Milania Giudice? 6 Things to Know About Teresa Giudice's Daughter After Her Domestic Violence Arrest
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The Altercation Reportedly Involved Multiple People
"There was so much going on that her sister ended up pulling the trigger to call the cops on her," insiders said at the time. "It was out of fear for people’s safety and for the fact that Milania was going at multiple people."
Though no injuries were reported, Milania was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to simple assault.
Milania Giudice Addressed Her Domestic Violence Arrest
The Bravo alum broke her silence on the incident weeks later, after a fake mugshot of her went viral on TikTok.
"I have one thing to say, I'm going to save the rest for tomorrow," she said in a TikTok video posted on June 29. "But that 'mugshot' of me, if you guys really believe. That's AI. I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."
"It is what it is, you gotta learn from it," she said of her arrest. "Just become a better person and talk about it. I just was not in a good area in my life. That happens, I've been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me."