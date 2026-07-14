Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Accused of Striking Victim in the Head During Intense Fight That Led to Domestic Violence Arrest

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New shocking details have been revealed about what allegedly led to the domestic violence arrest of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice. The 20-year-old appeared virtually alongside her attorney, Alan Kraminsky, at Montville Township Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 14, where a judge alleged Milania "knowingly caused bodily injury" to a victim only identified as LR.

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Milania Giudice Allegedly Struck Victim With Her Fist

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice appeared virtually in court on July 14.

"Specifically by striking the victim, LR, in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute … a disorderly person’s offense," the court documents obtained by a news outlet revealed. The college student reportedly appeared solemn as she sat beside her attorney, who spoke on her behalf. Milania, who wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and full glam makeup, is set to return to court for a hearing in August, where a judge will determine whether she is guilty. If convicted, she could face up to six months in jail, probation and fines exceeding $500.

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Inside Milania Giudice's Domestic Violence Arrest

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice was reportedly 'throwing food and candles' before her arrest on May 14.

As OK! previously reported, the college student was arrested at her mother, 54, and stepfather Luis "Louie" Ruelas' Montville, N.J., home on May 14. Her older sister Gabriella Giudice called the police around 6:15 p.m. to report that Milania was "acting erratically" and “throwing food [and] candles” during a “domestic violence dispute” at the family home.

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The Altercation Reportedly Involved Multiple People

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram No injuries were reported during the incident.

"There was so much going on that her sister ended up pulling the trigger to call the cops on her," insiders said at the time. "It was out of fear for people’s safety and for the fact that Milania was going at multiple people." Though no injuries were reported, Milania was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to simple assault.

Milania Giudice Addressed Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice hoped to 'learn' from the public arrest.