Milania Giudice Responds to Arrest News With Cryptic Posts
June 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Milania Giudice, known for her role on Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently responded to news of her arrest with a series of enigmatic posts on Instagram.
The 20-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice shared a message that encourages humility shortly after the arrest was made public.
On Thursday, June 11, Milania posted an image of a roadside sign that stated, “None of us sit high enough to look down on anybody. Be humble.”
Fans interpreted this post as a reflection on her current situation, which has drawn considerable media attention.
In an additional post, Milania shared a meme that read, “Me and my mama so close sometimes I be forgetting I’m talking to my mama,” along with a crying emoji.
As reported by Page Six, Milania was arrested on May 14 and charged with one count of simple assault, according to Montville Township Chief of Police Andrew Caggiano. The incident has left fans speculating about the implications for her future.
Milania is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, although reports indicate that no plea was entered at this time. This situation raises questions about the potential legal repercussions she may face.
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Despite the turmoil, Milania continued to express her admiration for her mother.
On May 18, just days after her arrest, she posted a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, stating, “Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world!!!! YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MOMMY🩷🩷.”
Milania, who is one of four daughters Teresa shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, appears to be leaning on family support amid the unfolding drama.
In previous incidents, Milania has experienced brushes with law enforcement, including a vehicle collision in May 2024. However, police later determined that the other driver was at fault.