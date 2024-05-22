Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania, 18, Not at Fault After Crashing New Mercedes-Benz Near New Jersey Home
Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania is OK after a scary car crash — but the same can't be said for her new Mercedes-Benz convertible.
On Friday, May 17, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's 18-year-old daughter was involved in an accident in Boonton, NJ, a town near the family's home in Montville.
After the incident, Milania claimed the driver of the other car blew through a stop sign and slowly traveled into the intersection before hitting her luxury vehicle, according to a police report obtained by a news publication.
The other individual had a different recollection, insisting they stopped at the stop sign, looked to see if cars were coming and then pulled out, but somehow still managed to crash into Milania's whip.
The police report ruled the crash happened due to the other driver's "inattention and failing to yield to the right of way" of the teenager.
In the days following the accident, the Giudice family attorney, James Leonard, released a statement to the news outlet, confirming Milania was involved in the collision, noting: "We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt. That’s all that matters."
Milania was assumably shaken up after the crash — especially since her brand new Mercedes-Benz, which still had temporary tags on it, had to be towed away from the scene.
None of the Giudice girls have commented publicly about the accident at this time, as the whole family seems to be focused on celebrating Milania recently committing to the University of Tampa, where she'll start classes later this year after graduating from high school next month.
- Tori Spelling and Teresa Giudice Begged to Stop Getting Plastic Surgery as Fans Warn It's 'Not Flattering': Photos
- Teresa Giudice Reveals Taylor Swift Knew Who 'RHONJ' Star Was During Iconic Coachella Run-In: 'She's the Sweetest'
- Teresa Giudice Is 'Hustlin' for a Buck' by Appearing on 'House of Villains' Amid Rumors of Money Troubles, Claims RHONJ's Rachel Fuda
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Monday, May 20, just three days after the accident, Teresa took to Instagram to gush over her daughter's milestone moment alongside photos of the duo posing on Milania's bed — which was covered with UT gear, as well as red, black and white decorations.
"Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish within your four years, make mommy proud❤️," the 52-year-old captioned the upload.
Milania also shared snaps of her University of Tampa room takeover, alongside the caption: "See u soon @uoftampa."
She later uploaded a follow-up post featuring various shots with family and friends, as she wrote, "my favorite people."
TMZ obtained the police report regarding Milania's crash and received a statement from the Giudice family lawyer.