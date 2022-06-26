'Top Gun Maverick' Star Miles Teller's Best Looks & Sexiest Thirst Traps
Miles Teller has been making headlines for his lead roles in both Top Gun: Maverick and the new Paramount+ miniseries The Offer, but nobody is a bigger fan of The Spectacular Now star than his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.
The couple began their relationship shortly after they met at an afterparty in 2013. Following four years of dating, Teller popped the question while on a safari together in South Africa in 2017. The adorable lovebirds finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on a beach in Maui in September 2019.
Now, the 29-year-old actress frequently takes to Instagram to share sweet snapshots and sexy thirst traps of her Hollywood star hubby with friends and followers.
The Thank You For Your Service actor was all smiles as he stopped for the photographers at the Too Old to Die Young photo call during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Miles was serving a cool and casual look in a floral-patterned button-down shirt tucked into a pair of white slacks.
Miles and Kelleigh posed in bed in their hotel room before hitting the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
Later, the Whiplash lead looked as handsome as ever, sporting a cream suit and black bowtie.
The award-winning actor had his arm around his wife, pulling her close for the photo as he sported a long sleeve shirt and a silver chain. The model donned a black and white polka dot dress as they seemingly prepared for a night out on the town.
Miles posed for a sultry, shirtless, water-side selfie while on vacation back in March. "Him🤍," Keleigh captioned the romantic snapshot.
The loved-up couple looked stunning together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Miles cut a dapper figure in a classic black tuxedo, bowtie and matching watch.