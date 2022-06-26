'Top Gun Maverick' Star Miles Teller's Best Looks & Sexiest Thirst Traps

Miles Teller has been making headlines for his lead roles in both Top Gun: Maverick and the new Paramount+ miniseries The Offer, but nobody is a bigger fan of The Spectacular Now star than his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

The couple began their relationship shortly after they met at an afterparty in 2013. Following four years of dating, Teller popped the question while on a safari together in South Africa in 2017. The adorable lovebirds finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on a beach in Maui in September 2019.

Now, the 29-year-old actress frequently takes to Instagram to share sweet snapshots and sexy thirst traps of her Hollywood star hubby with friends and followers.