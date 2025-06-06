Miley Cyrus Exposes Nipples in See-Through Dress While Promoting New Album: Photos
New album, same Miley.
Miley Cyrus, 32, stepped out in a risqué ensemble that revealed almost everything underneath while arriving at a New York City hotel on Wednesday, June 4.
Miley Cyrus Bares Her Entire Body in Sheer Outfit
Cyrus exposed her nipples in the sheer maxi dress, which bared her legs, abs and a pair of black underwear. She donned black sunglasses and a gold choker as she signed autographs for dozens of fans following her recent Something Beautiful album drop.
The Hannah Montana alum has been on her press tour for the new release, appearing all over Manhattan for performances and vinyl signings. On Wednesday, a fan took to X to share a hilarious personalized note Cyrus wrote on her album: "the best Liam," a cheeky nod to her ex Liam Hemsworth.
Miley Cyrus' Late-Night Show Appearance
The same day, she joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, gifting him a pair of "chunky booties" and a choreography lesson from her new song "Easy Lover."
"I saw something of you on the internet of you rehearsing the dancing and choreography, and you were rehearsing in the highest heels I've ever seen in my life," he quipped. "If I were rehearsing this show, I'm in sweatpants and sneakers."
"Not once I get you that summer body," Cyrus joked. "You are gonna be rehearsing in a bikini."
Harrison Ford Told Miley Cyrus to Change Her Album
Cyrus opened up to Fallon about how an unexpected interaction with an actor inspired her to change the album name, which was originally Somewhere Beautiful.
"I saw Harrison Ford at the Disney Legends event," Cyrus recounted. "And he asked me, 'What's up?' And I've known him for a while, so when he asked me what's up I told him. You know, I'm not the person like, 'Oh, I'm good.' ... I'll show you a PDF."
She told him of her plans to tour in "magical places," "so deep in the forest...in front of the pyramids."
"He looked at it and goes, 'Looks expensive. Not sure if it's worth it,' and walked out, and I go, 'He's not wrong,'" Cyrus said.
Miley Cyrus Throws Shade at Dua Lipa
Cyrus made headlines on Friday, June 6, when she announced she regrets her "Prisoner" collaboration with Dua Lipa.
"That wasn’t my idea, and no shade to Dua Lipa, it just isn’t cohesive with the album," she revealed on the "Every Single Album" podcast. "She would’ve been much better on Endless Summer Vacation. She would’ve been great on ‘Wildcard’ or ‘River’ — could you imagine?"
Lipa has not yet commented on Cyrus' recent remarks.