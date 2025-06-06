Cyrus opened up to Fallon about how an unexpected interaction with an actor inspired her to change the album name, which was originally Somewhere Beautiful.

"I saw Harrison Ford at the Disney Legends event," Cyrus recounted. "And he asked me, 'What's up?' And I've known him for a while, so when he asked me what's up I told him. You know, I'm not the person like, 'Oh, I'm good.' ... I'll show you a PDF."

She told him of her plans to tour in "magical places," "so deep in the forest...in front of the pyramids."

"He looked at it and goes, 'Looks expensive. Not sure if it's worth it,' and walked out, and I go, 'He's not wrong,'" Cyrus said.